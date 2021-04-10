Here's How Biden's Gun Control Czar Nominee Spoke About First-Time Gun Owners Last Year

Well, I wouldn’t expect anything less from Biden’s gun czar nominee. Joe decided to tap David Chipman to become the next director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It’s part of his slew of executive orders to combat gun violence after the heinous mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, which left 10 people dead, including a police officer. It has now been forgotten by the liberal media since it doesn’t fit their narrative. The shooter isn’t white. He’s a Syrian refugee named Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa. He’s 21-years-old. Yet, never let a crisis go to waste, right?

Last year, Chipman mocked first-time gun owners, saying they were worried by zombies, and compared them to Joe Exotic of Netflix’s Tiger King. He was commenting on the massive 2020 spike in gun sales. Katie already covered how Chipman is a die-hard gun control advocate. He also spewed some big whoppers about the Waco siege too, suggesting a couple of helicopters were shot down by .50 caliber machine gunfire. That never happened. The Daily Caller has more on this nonsense (via Daily Caller):

Biden’s pick to lead the ATF suggested that increased gun sales were due to a fear of zombies pic.twitter.com/gMmBg03HO5 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) April 8, 2021

President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives mocked first-time gun owners who purchased firearms during the coronavirus pandemic, saying in an interview last year that they were “putting themselves and their families in danger.” Chipman said in the interview that he understood the pandemic-induced anxiety that led to a spike in gun sales. But he worried that purchasers were making “rash decisions” that could put them at risk. “Most of the new buyers who went out to the gun store and bought a gun have no training whatsoever,” Chipman said in an interview with Cheddar that aired on April 3, 2020. “In their mind they might be competent, they might think they’re die-hard and ready to go, but unfortunately they’re more like Tiger King. They’re putting themselves and their families in danger.” […] He currently serves as a senior adviser to the gun control group founded by former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords. Chipman said in an online chat forum last year that he supports a total ban on the manufacture and sale of so-called assault rifles.

Yeah, that’s a nice window into the mindset of who we’re up against. It’s a person who hates gun-owning Americans, hates they have the right to own firearms, and thinks that only government employees should have guns, the same government agents who misplace their service weapons or shoot themselves while speaking to kids. How about accidentally shooting a man while doing a backflip at a bar? See, I can play this game too, Davey.

This is the mindset of our enemy. And it’s not shocking Biden picked him given these remarks. This clown and the ever-present COVID passport initiative are the main theaters in the two-front war we’re going to have to fight with this White House in order to keep our liberty.