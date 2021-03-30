CNN

Did a Fox News Host Offer an Even Worse Take on Awful DC Uber Eats Carjacking Death Than CNN?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 12:45 PM
Did a Fox News Host Offer an Even Worse Take on Awful DC Uber Eats Carjacking Death Than CNN?

Source: AP Photo/Ron Harris

They didn’t want to kill anyone. Is that what I heard from Fox News’ Juan Williams? Yesterday’s episode of "The Five" featured a segment on the horrific carjacking death of Mohammad Anwar. Williams said that the girls didn’t mean to do it. 

"They were looking to have a joy ride. And it just went way wrong, way out of control, and ended up in a gross tragedy," he said. He noted that the girls' lives are ruined. 

Uh, they’re alive. Mr. Anwar is dead. I don’t hate Juan Williams. In fact, he's one of the more sensible liberals you see in media, which is a rarity. But this is a bad take. They didn't intend to kill anyone, Juan? As Jessie Waters pointed out, they had a stun gun. This crime was committed in broad daylight. There have been nearly 100 carjackings in less than three months

The graphic video of the crime shows one of the girls asking about the location of her cell phone after they crashed Anwar’s car. Both have been charged with murder. 

Anwar was killed on March 23 when these two teenage girls, ages 13 and 15, tried to steal his vehicle. These two individuals could have gotten out of the car. They could have simply decided to carjack, Mr. Anwar. They didn’t. When he screamed for help, one of them hit the gas while Anwar clung to his car door. 

CNN was bashed rightfully for their appalling take on the incident when they tweeted, “Police said the girls, 13 and 15, assaulted an Uber Eats driver with a Taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured.” In other words, they…murdered him?

I don’t know. Making excuses for murderers always seems to not be the go-to when it comes to stories like this. 

