Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis

The Georgia Court of Appeals will hear President Donald Trump's appeal of the Fulton County judge's decision to not disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis, likely significantly delaying the Trump trial, which Willis was hoping to have before Election Day.

According to the Georgia appeals court's one-page order, "Upon consideration of the Application for Interlocutory Appeal, it is ordered that it be hereby GRANTED. The Appellant may file a Notice of Appeal within 10 days of the date of this order."

"President Trump looks forward to presenting interlocutory arguments to the Georgia Court of Appeals as to why the case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for her misconduct in this unjustified, unwarranted political persecution," Trump's lead defense counsel Steve Sadow said in a press statement shared with Townhall.

Judge Scott McAfee, who ruled on March 15 that Willis can stay on the Trump case, so long as her lover and special prosecutor Nathan Wade steps aside, previously decided that all lower-court proceedings would not be put on pause while Trump's team litigates the appeal. That means McAfee intends to address pre-trial matters, such as outstanding motions, in the meantime.

However, the appellants could seek a stay from the appellate court, Lawfare's Anna Bower explains.

So, McAfee may be directed to pause proceedings pending the appeals court's ruling.

Another consequence of Wednesday's decision, Bower says, is that the Trump co-defendants can use the disqualification appeal "as a hook" to add a slew of other issues to the appeal, like McAfee's denial of the defense's challenge to the state RICO charge.

"There will be no Georgia trial before 2025. Period. Full stop," Georgia State University constitutional law professor Anthony Michael Kreis remarked on X's platform, formerly Twitter. "Fani Willis messed up badly," the Atlanta-based professor assessed.

According to Townhall columnist Phil Holloway, briefings by both parties will be followed by oral arguments sometime this summer. The matter will be heard by a three-judge panel, so two votes will be needed to reverse the trial court's ruling.

Trump's Georgia case is "effective[ly] dead in the water for a while," Holloway commented.

"It'll be a summer of Willis and Wade," added Kreis.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, this "almost certainly" means "a significant delay" of a Trump trial in Georgia. "It is unclear how long the appeals court will take to decide the issue but they are not known for moving swiftly," The AJC reports.

On March 20, McAfee issued a certificate of immediate review, allowing the defense to take the non-disqualification decision to the appeals court before the trial begins. McAfee found that it's of "such importance" that "immediate review should be had."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.



