Crime

In DC, There's a Rather Peculiar Euphemism for Carjackings Nowadays

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 3:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
In DC, There's a Rather Peculiar Euphemism for Carjackings Nowadays

Source: Townhall Media/Ellie Bufkin

Yeah, you better delete that, Mayor Bowser. The mayor of Washington DC released a how-to-not-get-carjacked video around the time the city is dealing with a brutal murder from…an attempted carjacking. Some noted the rather laughable euphemism the city used in the video; they called car jackings…auto thefts. There have been 95 carjackings in less than three months in the capital. The five-step plan in avoiding getting carjacked was lambasted rightfully as tone-deaf (via Daily Wire):

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser was met with backlash Sunday after tweeting a video advising District residents how to prevent auto thefts, just days after Mohammed Anwar was killed in a fatal carjacking that went viral on social media.

“Auto theft is a crime of opportunity. Follow these steps to reduce the risk of your vehicle becoming a target. Remember the motto, #ProtectYourAuto,” Bowser tweeted

[…]

“Horrible timing on this clearly scheduled tweet. And even if Mohammed Anwar wasn’t dead, carjackings are a plague in DC — there isn’t a lot you can do [with regard to] risk reduction besides simply not driving a car. This was broad daylight,” journalist Natalia Antonova wrote on Twitter.

Anwar, an Uber Eats driver, was killed when two black teenaged girls, aged 13 and 15, tried to steal his car. They tased him and tried to take off, with Answer clinging to his car door. He was killed when the car crashed and flipped over. The two girls have been charged with murder, but it gained attention due to the graphic video of the crime. Also, CNN’s appalling take on the story, where the outlet seemed allergic or hesitant to declare that Anwar was murdered by these two girls, only further put a microscope on the incident. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Sorry, Fauci, Johns Hopkins Doctor Declares We're Close to Herd Immunity
Matt Vespa
Biden Lectures States to Stop Reopening, Bring Back Mask Mandates
Katie Pavlich
Psaki Explains What Role the Feds Will Play in Producing a 'Vaccine Passport'
Katie Pavlich

BREAKING: Gloria Allred Presents New Cuomo Accuser
Cortney O'Brien
Lisa Murkowski Gets a Primary Challenger Following Trump Conviction Vote
Reagan McCarthy
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Enough with the Covid Nonsense
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular