In DC, There's a Rather Peculiar Euphemism for Carjackings Nowadays

Yeah, you better delete that, Mayor Bowser. The mayor of Washington DC released a how-to-not-get-carjacked video around the time the city is dealing with a brutal murder from…an attempted carjacking. Some noted the rather laughable euphemism the city used in the video; they called car jackings…auto thefts. There have been 95 carjackings in less than three months in the capital. The five-step plan in avoiding getting carjacked was lambasted rightfully as tone-deaf (via Daily Wire):

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser was met with backlash Sunday after tweeting a video advising District residents how to prevent auto thefts, just days after Mohammed Anwar was killed in a fatal carjacking that went viral on social media. “Auto theft is a crime of opportunity. Follow these steps to reduce the risk of your vehicle becoming a target. Remember the motto, #ProtectYourAuto,” Bowser tweeted […] “Horrible timing on this clearly scheduled tweet. And even if Mohammed Anwar wasn’t dead, carjackings are a plague in DC — there isn’t a lot you can do [with regard to] risk reduction besides simply not driving a car. This was broad daylight,” journalist Natalia Antonova wrote on Twitter.

95 carjackings in DC in less than 3 months



23 juveniles arrested



DC is not safe pic.twitter.com/WuPYJwcDbR — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 28, 2021

Carjackings euphemistically described as “auto thefts” by the DC mayor: https://t.co/2yL8SAgYqd — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 28, 2021

DC Mayor @MayorBowser fully endorses victim blaming https://t.co/snOoRu7NRi — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 28, 2021

Horrible timing on this clearly scheduled tweet. And even if Mohammed Anwar wasn’t dead, carjackings are a plague in DC — there isn’t a lot you can do wrt risk reduction besides simply not driving a car.



This was broad daylight. https://t.co/X1ehGtUVRd — Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) March 28, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Law enforcement sources tell me 2 teenage girls, ages 13 & 15, are accused of an armed car jacking in SE Washington, DC. The car crashed & flipped over near Nats Park. The victim landed on the sidewalk & died at a hospital. Police arrested 2 suspects: @nbcwashington. pic.twitter.com/S5sqKE5gKc — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) March 24, 2021

Anwar, an Uber Eats driver, was killed when two black teenaged girls, aged 13 and 15, tried to steal his car. They tased him and tried to take off, with Answer clinging to his car door. He was killed when the car crashed and flipped over. The two girls have been charged with murder, but it gained attention due to the graphic video of the crime. Also, CNN’s appalling take on the story, where the outlet seemed allergic or hesitant to declare that Anwar was murdered by these two girls, only further put a microscope on the incident.