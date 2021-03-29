CNN Went to Great Lengths to Avoid Calling Tragic DC Uber Eats Story What It is

So, is CNN allergic to the truth? Oh right—you already know that they are. This isn’t a Trump-related news story, however. It’s a local crime story from Washington, D.C., but it became a national story, or at least it should, because of how the network framed the tragic story. An Uber driver was assaulted and killed by two teenagers, and CNN decided to frame the incident as an “accident.” I’m not kidding. It was a carjacking attempt gone wrong. The incident occurred on March 23 (via CNN):

Two teenage girls have been charged in the carjacking death of an Uber Eats driver this week in Washington, DC, police say. Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was killed Tuesday afternoon near Nationals Park, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Anwar was working as an Uber Eats driver, says a GoFundMe page set up by his family. "We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad's family during this difficult time," an Uber spokesperson said, according to affiliate WTOP. "We're grateful the suspects have been arrested and thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation." The girls, 13 and 15, assaulted Anwar with a Taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured, police said. The girls were charged with felony murder and armed carjacking, police said.

EXCLUSIVE: Law enforcement sources tell me 2 teenage girls, ages 13 & 15, are accused of an armed car jacking in SE Washington, DC. The car crashed & flipped over near Nats Park. The victim landed on the sidewalk & died at a hospital. Police arrested 2 suspects: @nbcwashington. pic.twitter.com/S5sqKE5gKc — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) March 24, 2021

Police said the girls, 13 and 15, assaulted an Uber Eats driver with a Taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured. https://t.co/N6RpLoTu8x — CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2021

Yet, CNN’s tweet read: “Police said the girls, 13 and 15, assaulted an Uber Eats driver with a Taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured.” Yeah, that’s taking the unnecessary linguistic detour in saying they murdered him, which everyone and their mother could conclude (via Fox News):

In a carjacking attempt, two young teenage girls fought an Uber Eats delivery driver, leaving 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar, dead as he was flung from the vehicle. "Two girls murdered a man after carjacking him. Fixed it for you," one Twitter user wrote responding to the tweet. "They murdered him. The teens murdered the driver. You are allowed to say that," another user wrote. "CNN is run by apologists for brutality," Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld wrote, quoting the CNN tweet.

You know the game, folks. You’re familiar with “if this were a Republican,” now here’s the expansion pack, “if the suspects weren’t a particular race.” Here’s a video that shows the incident. It’s graphic.