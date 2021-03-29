Wait...Did Fauci Just Credit Himself for the COVID Vaccine?

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been all over the place regarding COVID protocol, so much that he probably should be ignored. He was wrong on masks—the biggest fiasco regarding containment protocol during this pandemic. It’s to the point where the man just wants to hear himself, and we’re getting tired of it.

ICYMI today I questioned Dr. Fauci in the HELP hearing on covid.



"What proof is there that there are significant reinfections with hospitalizations and death from the variants?



None in our country. Zero...



You're making a policy based on conjecture!" pic.twitter.com/ouzgN7v2Ds — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 18, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) had a rather testy exchange with Fauci last week, where he asked Biden’s COVID czar what scientific evidence does he have that shows there are massive reinfection rates from COVID. Furthermore, what’s the point of wearing masks if you’re acquired immunity from the disease? Isn’t this all theater? Fauci did not take too kindly, but it had to be said as COVID reinfection rates are low, natural immunity isn’t be calculated in these vaccination plans, and it just seems that everyone from Fauci to the CDC is just scared to share any good news regarding how we’re pretty close to herd immunity. Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins has been rather blunt about his assessment of the disease, which other less qualified people have disputed. And just when you think it can get any more insufferable, Fauci now appears to claim credit for the COVID vaccine (via NY Post):

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared to take credit for the development of the country’s COVID-19 vaccines — without ever mentioning the role of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed campaign. In a CNN special that aired Sunday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the “best decision” he made was fast-tracking efforts to produce a vaccine. “When I saw what happened in New York City, almost overrunning of our health care system, it was like, ‘Oh my goodness,’ ” Fauci told CNN correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on “COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out.” “And that’s when it became very clear that the decision we made on January the 10th – to go all out and develop a vaccine – may have been the best decision that I’ve ever made with regard to an intervention as director of the institute.”

So, this guy is our real savior? Please. At almost every juncture, the expert community has been wrong on testing, masks, the vaccine, and schools reopening. Pediatricians were clear from the get-go that it was safe to reopen schools. Meanwhile, everyone laughed at the thought of a vaccine by the end of 2020. We ended up having two. Fauci’s boss, Dr. Francis Collins, even credited the Trump administration for getting a vaccine developed in such a short span of time. It’s a tremendous domestic achievement that has saved lives.

Thank you, President Trump.

I tell you, this guy. What's next telling parents to be wary of their children playing with other children without masks?

I spoke too soon. Also, wrong. Kids seldom get it or spread it. This has been documented. Even Joe Biden has said so. Is he not following the science?

President Biden shreds teachers unions' entire argument:



"Children aren't the people most likely to get COVID"



"You're the safest group of people in the whole world, number one. Number two, you're not likely be able to be exposed to something and spread it to Mommy or Daddy." pic.twitter.com/h8AxLCac1m — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) February 17, 2021

You're just wrong, doc.