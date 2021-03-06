'Marie Antoinette'? Kyrsten Sinema Caused Outrage Over What She Brought for the Minimum Wage Vote

Reagan wrote about this yesterday. Eight Senate Democrats voted against hiking the minimum wage. It caused the progressive Left to erupt in anger. This was expected, but so was the fate of this proposal. The Senate Parliamentarian had already delivered the death blow to this legislative push when it was ruled that it could not be included in the reconciliation process since it’s not an official budget item. Joe Biden even said that he wouldn’t back a push to overrule the parliamentarian, opting to revisit this legislative action item at a later date. What’s funny is that when this was originally proposed, progressives didn’t like it. The phased-in approach was not taken too kindly, which is why it’s odd to see folks react to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's 'no’ vote with such aggression, as noted by our friends at Twitchy.

This display wasn’t about taunting the working class. AZ’s Sinema is a) representing her constituents, who don’t want a $15 minimum wage (tried/bad in Flagstaff) b) pushing back far left House members who think they run the Senate (how cute), specifically a certain NY socialist https://t.co/5evBf6tLS6 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 5, 2021

not only do some democratic senators vote against a living wage, they do it with glee pic.twitter.com/6AreXkvDqY — DSA-LA ?? (@DSA_LosAngeles) March 5, 2021

Senator Sinema a little too happy for poverty wages to remain pic.twitter.com/ze2T2CGtML — RootsAction (@Roots_Action) March 5, 2021

Did Sinema really have vote against a $15 minimum wage for 24 million people like this? pic.twitter.com/Jv0UXLKLHI — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) March 5, 2021

Disgraceful behaviour from Sinema here. She's literally taunting the working class https://t.co/iJnb1k63Hm — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) March 5, 2021

The Senate is poised to reject Sanders' motion to allow a $15 minimum wage in the Covid bill.



Along with all 50 Republicans, these 8 Democrats have cast votes to kill it:



Carper

Coons

Hassan

King

Manchin

Shaheen

Sinema

Tester



(Vote not officially called yet. It's been hours.) — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 5, 2021

Some folks were saying she was “taunting” the working class as if the Democratic Party knows any real people in America. It’s a party made up of the worst sort of people: rich white liberals. Their definition of a ‘problem’ is either something eye-roll-worthy, like an avocado shortage at Whole Foods or global warming. Defunding the police is also a top action item for this group who has recently self-ordained themselves as protectors of communities of color. Did they check to see if these people actually wanted their help?

Also, Sinema reportedly brought in a chocolate cake to work, which sparked outrage, though it was for the Senate staffers who stayed very late last night as the bill was read aloud. It’s in the hundreds of pages, though I could see how some unhinged progressives thought this was a little “Marie Antoinette” trolling.

Since there are apparently a lot of people outraged about this, the cake was for Senate floor staff who worked through the night while a 628 page bill was read at the request of Sen. Ron Johnson — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 5, 2021

Thank you for this



Did anyone get video or photos?



I'm gonna love the Marie Antoinette news cycle with her getting a cake and voting down a minimum wage hike — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 5, 2021

The bill recently faced an obstacle over unemployment benefits, but it looks like a deal was hashed out and the relief bill, which still does nothing to help actual families pinched by the COVID pandemic, is set to pass soon (via Politico):

The Senate finally broke a logjam Friday night by agreeing to provide $300 a week in unemployment benefits through Sept. 6, in addition to $10,200 in tax relief for unemployed workers, under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief deal. The breakthrough comes after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) delayed a Democratic compromise on unemployment insurance for about 9 hours, essentially halting all activity on the Senate floor before he finally agreed to deal struck by progressives and moderate Democrats. The tax-free status for unemployment benefits would apply only to households with incomes under $150,000 a year. The Senate can now proceed with a marathon “vote-a-rama” — in which any senator can offer an amendment to Biden’s bill — before final passage of the legislation, which is likely on Saturday.

Well, thank goodness we’re spending $500 million to preserve the Native American language. I’m sure that is really going to help struggling families, who would be helped more if we just simply reopened the country. According to Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins, we could have herd immunity by April given the data points thus far. Makary noted that we’re underestimating natural immunity, noted the solid pace of the vaccinations, and cited that with an infection fatality rate of 0.23 percent, two-thirds of the country has already had the virus. We’ve seen a 77 percent drop in COVID cases over the past six weeks. This is good news, but it also kills the sense of urgency to pass this liberal pork-filled adventure. It’s probably why the COVID panic factories are working overtime trying to sell doom and gloom right now.