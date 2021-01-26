The Minimum Wage Hike Bill Is Here...But Progressives Don't Seem Happy About It

Well, it’s here, folks. The Democrats have put forward their bill to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour…by 2025. Yeah, you read that right. Personally, there should be no minimum wage, which The New York Times editorial board supported in 1987. Let the market decide the wages for these low-skill workers:

No wonder, but still a mistake. Anyone working in America surely deserves a better living standard than can be managed on $3.35 an hour. But there's a virtual consensus among economists that the minimum wage is an idea whose time has passed. Raising the minimum wage by a substantial amount would price working poor people out of the job market. A far better way to help them would be to subsidize their wages or - better yet - help them acquire the skills needed to earn more on their own. An increase in the minimum wage to, say, $4.35 would restore the purchasing power of bottom-tier wages. It would also permit a minimum-wage breadwinner to earn almost enough to keep a family of three above the official poverty line. There are catches, however. It would increase employers' incentives to evade the law, expanding the underground economy. More important, it would increase unemployment: Raise the legal minimum price of labor above the productivity of the least skilled workers and fewer will be hired. If a higher minimum means fewer jobs, why does it remain on the agenda of some liberals?

Flashforward to 2021 and we know which side has won and what it has done for these workers. It’s screwed them—royally. They tried this in Seattle, and it’s ruined the restaurant business. Even USA Today was saying let’s pump the brakes on these minimum wage increases to $15/hour because studies and its application show that it hurts workers, cuts their hours, and kills their employment. It injects steroids into the automation timelines which eliminates a host of these minimum wage jobs as well.

JUST IN: House and Senate Democrats introduce legislation to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 by 2025. pic.twitter.com/yW9hGZmmYK — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 26, 2021

By 2025...just in time for next election. Y'all have been had!!! pic.twitter.com/jRRrtu2nGY — Aaron L (@Gold_Bugg) January 26, 2021

why are people praising this? the fight for $15 began in 2012. by 2025 the minimum wage will need to be far higher https://t.co/D7Bia07PG1 — kit duckworth (@cgduckworth) January 26, 2021

By 2025. Didnt Democrats sell this as an immediate plan to their base? https://t.co/KGmZ7lZUIo — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 26, 2021

The fight for $15 started in 2012. The minimum wage would need to be about $19 an hour by 2025 to be equivalent to $15 in 2012. — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 26, 2021

The Fight for $15 started in 2012. Inflation is 2% a year but most costs like healthcare, housing, and education increase by 4-5% annually. The Democrats propose a $15/hour by 2025...However, to keep up with inflation that $15 in 2012 would have to be $25+/hour in 2025. — F*ckBigPharma (@markaprovost) January 26, 2021

I worked on the Fight for $15 since the very first strike. I first worked for free helping boost the strikes and movement on social media. After 18 months, I was hired formally by SEIU to help on social media. Amplifying the fast food workers was the best work of my life — F*ckBigPharma (@markaprovost) January 26, 2021

The fucked up thing is lawmakers ALWAYS cater to CEOs who say they need a minimum wage 'phased in'. Bitch, people are fucking starving, they can't hit the pause button. Raise the min wage to a living wage and businesses cannot pay that, close. It's really not difficult. — F*ckBigPharma (@markaprovost) January 26, 2021

$15/hr was the goal like a decade ago.



Also "by 2025" LMFAO https://t.co/9nqImeFKyy — MAX PROPAYNE 3 (@Black24Boi) January 26, 2021

Do shitlibs really believe a $15 minimum wage hike By 2025 is adequate!?



Unreal. The fight for 15 started over a decade ago for fucks sake



Its been outdated. — Nick is a Dr. Cornel West Democrat ?? (@SocialistMMA) January 26, 2021

lmao by 2025 $15/hr is going to be a poverty wage https://t.co/NJmtlfnxD4 — yankee doodle best song of all time (@OfficialBrohoss) January 26, 2021

This isn't good enough. If wages were tied to productivity and inflation minimum wage would be $25. Lets make it $25 by 2025 https://t.co/yliEGGKAPF — Adam Brenneman Ramer (@rameradam) January 26, 2021

$15 isn’t even a living wage now! The goal should be $20-$25 at this point. How much worse will things be by 2025 (if the Republicans don’t torpedo this well before then)? This is no time for timid incremental change, but then again, that is the Democrats’ speciality https://t.co/lfsADIauJa — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) January 26, 2021

Putting aside how inadequate this is, if Democrats actually wanted to pass this they wouldn't come to the table with the compromise. They'd come with $15/h by this summer, and have Republicans water it down to $15/h by 2025.



Really, Dems should be coming to the table with $20/h. https://t.co/gyzuwudNyt — David Doel (@daviddoel) January 26, 2021

Now, under the Biden administration, we have a bill, but it’s not good enough for the far left. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), one of the faces of this movement, views the minimum wage increase as a moral imperative. Well, everyone is trashing it. Progressives note that it will still be a poverty wage by 2025, while conservatives are pointing out how Democratic voters were duped this cycle.

This bill is ‘all talk, no action’ at its core. And no one believes this version will be the one that passes if it ever makes it through the House and Senate with these VERY slim Democratic majorities. Watch this bill get scuttled. Also, this is one of these tests this Biden White House will face. Can they stand up to the far left contingent that’s ascending, vocal, and ready to throw grenades inside the ship when the party doesn’t dole out radical left-wing bills that seek to alter this nation’s socio-economic fabric towards something akin to Castro’s Cuba? Democratic blood sports could be on the horizon.