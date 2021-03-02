With These Data Points, NY Post Delivers the Kill Shot to Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID Bill

I’ve said it here. I’ve mentioned it on the Triggered Podcast. I want a COVID relief bill. I want relief checks for working families. In fact, I want huge checks for these families since Democrats torpedoed multiple efforts to get a deal done last year. Liberals wanted to better their chances of winning the election. That’s the Democratic Party. Screwing working families for political gain. With the election over, NOW Democrats can get something done for America’s working class, so they drafted this $1.9 trillion bill…that does none of that. I know, what’d you expect, right? It’s a $1 trillion-plus bill. What could go wrong? With Democrats running the show, it’s everything. With the GOP, there would have been issues too. It’s why everyone hates this town. Yet, there’s this urgency now. The New York Post’s editorial board asks why now? Maybe a few months ago, it was urgent, but Trump was president. Passing something that could help Americans was just not an option for the Left, demented as that sounds. Frankly, with the latest COVID data, getting people back to normalcy might be the best relief package that could happen if Democrats just listen to the science.

Dr. Marty Makary, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins, decided to do something that Dr. Anthony Fauci has refused to do which is to take a position based on the current scientific data, not the political winds. Makary was blunt the straight-forward: we’re going to have herd immunity by the end of April. The vaccination rate is on a trend to hit 100 million people. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine will add a third option to supplement the supply. And all of this is thanks to the Trump administration. Based on the current numbers, Makary said that with an infection fatality rate of 0.23 percent and 1 in 600 Americans dying from the virus, two-thirds of the country has already contracted the disease. We’re underestimating natural immunity. There’s that other bit too, which is we’ve seen a drop in COVID cases over the past six weeks. How big a drop? Oh, it’s to the tune of 77 percent. Even in nations with these new strains, deaths and cases are going down. Why is this news being buried? Makary said that the scientists he spoke to agree with this projection, at the very least not saying it’s outlandish, but noting they don’t want to be overly aggressive in sharing the good news because it could impact vaccination rates.

“Some medical experts privately agreed with my prediction that there may be very little Covid-19 by April but suggested that I not to talk publicly about herd immunity because people might become complacent and fail to take precautions or might decline the vaccine,” he wrote in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal. “But scientists shouldn’t try to manipulate the public by hiding the truth.”

We can see why Biden keeps drumming up doom and gloom. It’s so he has a reason to pass his $1.9 trillion boondoggle that helps no one impacted by COVID, except federal workers. Time is running out to pass this liberal pork project, which includes of all things a hefty expenditure in preserving the…Native American language. The NY Post’s editorial board laid out the good news and this administration’s appalling cynical maneuvers (via NY Post):

…President Biden, after vowing the nation will have enough vaccine doses by July’s end to vaccinate every American, just said he only hopes for a return to normal by “next Christmas.” Huh? “I don’t want to overpromise anything here,” “A year from now,” he told CNN, “I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask.” That’s not avoiding overpromising, as he claimed: It’s outright telling everyone to expect yet another year of economic and social devastation. Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, says the worst of the pandemic “might be” behind us. Yet he’s also telling Americans they’ll need to wear masks (maybe two at a time) at least through 2022 — even if they get vaccinated. This is absurd: Our leaders should be nonstop pushing reluctant Americans to get jabbed so we can all get on with our lives. […] Hospitalizations and deaths keep dropping, even as variants have gained ground: Deaths dropped 20 percent these last two weeks. The UK variant predominates in Britain, Switzerland, Denmark and Israel — and all are also seeing cases dive. […] …while America’s vaccination process has rolled out more slowly than it should’ve, it’s still moving inexorably along. More than 13 percent of Americans have gotten at least one dose, and the majority are health-care workers or those in nursing homes or other high-risk settings. Add to that the number of us estimated to have already been infected — 35 percent of Los Angeles County and more than half of Miami-Dade County, for example — and you can see why Johns Hopkins prof Marty Makary predicts we’ll have herd immunity by April. And the most at-risk Americans have gained immunity. Data scientist Youyang Gu estimates that the number of “susceptible” Americans, those over 45 without immunity, has fallen from a third of the country at the start of the year to 10 percent or fewer now. Cases in nursing homes fell more than 80 percent from late December to early February. When deaths spiked over the holidays, they actually fell at nursing homes. […] Perhaps it’s just that normalcy makes it too hard to justify the rush to pass a $1.9 trillion “relief” bill filled with Democrats’ pet projects. We’d rather not think cynical politics is behind Biden’s gloom, but it’s hard to see any other reason he’s denying that the pandemic’s end is staring us in the face.

The end is near. The Democrats’ COVID lockdown era is entering its final stages. This power grab they took for a spin is being recalled—and they know it. The notion that you can still spread the virus even after being vaccinated was the first sign that these people have no idea what they’re doing. That’s not how vaccines work. You don’t need to be a medical doctor to know that. Even after contract COVID, the virus is dead after ten days, but it’s at levels that cannot make you or others sick. Hence, why you can start slowly resuming your normal routine, albeit slowly if you’re up for it. the point is you can venture outside at this point post-infection. How it different from something that’s created via reversed genetics in order to give human beings immunity? It was just as stupid as double masking for which there is no real data to show that it works. And to the CDC’s credit, they did note that the study supposedly showing effectiveness was done with mannequins and has zero real-world applicability.

The circus has run out of acts. It’s time to reopen. It’s been time. It’s long overdue.