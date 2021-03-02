Let's Talk about How Mitt Romney Was Knocked Unconscious

It’s been rough for Mitt Romney the past decade or so. He was walloped by Barack Obama in the 2012 election. He bashed for his vote to convict President Trump when the Democrats tried to impeach him on the shoddy Ukraine quid pro quo scheme that never happened. He was again burned at the stake for supporting the second impeachment attempt over the January 6 Capitol Hill riot. Romney is alone on his island. When he isn’t, he has to deal with the wrath of the GOP base who view him as weak, too compromising, and absolutely unable to put up a fight on…anything. After being slapped by Republicans repeatedly, he was finally subjected to an actual physical episode. He knocked himself unconscious and now has a black eye (via NY Post):

Sen. Mitt Romney was knocked unconscious when he fell in Boston over the weekend, leaving him with “a lot of stitches” and a black eye. “I took a fall. Knocked me unconscious. But I’m doing better,” Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill Monday night. The Utah Republican said he was visiting his grandchildren when he got injured. With noticeable bruising under his right eye, Romney infused some humor into the situation. “I went to CPAC, that was a problem,” the Republican lawmaker joked, referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference that ended Sunday.

I guess you can call this a ‘Harry Reid’ moment, where the Nevada Democrat broke his face reportedly with an exercise band back in 2015. Maybe it’s a sign, Mitt. Leave the Senate and allow a Trump Republican to take your place. The only people who seem to like the job you’re doing are…Utah Democrats.

Romney is a creature of the past who simply does not realize the party has moved on and his ilk are no longer favored to handle much of anything regarding the GOP agenda. In all, he sucks, and we should do everything we can to find someone, anyone, who can primary him when he’s up for re-election. We have time to cobble something together on that front. We should. It’s time to clean house.