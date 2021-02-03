Mitt Romney Is Very Popular with One Group of Voters…And They’re Not Conservatives

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is doing a fine job earning his title as most useless Republican. No, that’s not quite right. Maybe he’s the most insufferable. Yes, he stuck with the team on Justice Amy Coney Barrett, but his betrayal during the first impeachment circus is frankly unforgivable. It was politically motivated. Even the most disengaged person could see what the Democrats were up to with these Ukraine sham articles—and you decided to side with them. Look, it’s earned you some brownie points, but with all the wrong people, Mitt. As it turns out, Romney is very popular with one group of voters. It’s not with Republicans, however. In fact, it’s not any voter within the conservative sphere. It’s Democrats. Utah Democrats just cannot get enough of Mitt Romney (via Daily Caller):

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney has an impressive 84 percent approval rating among Utah Democrats, more than double his approval rating among the state’s Republican voters, according to a Thursday poll from Deseret News. Romney maintained an adversarial relationship with President Donald Trump and his faction of the Republican Party both before and after joining the Senate. Romney was also among the most vocal members of his party in rejecting Trump’s claims of election fraud. He was also one of five Republican senators who voted in favor of holding an impeachment trial for Trump … […] Romney faces a 64 percent disapproval rating among Republicans in his home state. Right leaning voters there favored Trump more heavily than either Romney or Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, according to a poll in October. Pollsters say Romney may have an easier time with Republican voters now that President Joe Biden is in office.

Oh, that’s comforting. Frankly, I hope someone in Utah who’s a true conservative will have the courage to mount a primary challenge against this man. There’s plenty of time to figure that out; Romney’s not up for re-election until 2024. Someone has to boot him. I’ve had enough of folks who can’t fight or see how they’re being played by Democrats. Mitt supporting the Left on impeachment and other things only give Democrats the ‘this is a bipartisan approach’ line in the talking points. They can then discard Mitt afterward, which they will because why save him if he starts to drown in the political waters. They won’t save him, and neither should Republican voters at this point. Mitt wants to be on an island by himself. That’s fine. Let’s hope the tide can wash him away in 2024.