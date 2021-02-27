CNN

The Thread That Shreds CNN's Fake News idiocy...And This Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 12:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Ron Harris

Remember when Fox News’ Tucker Carlson ripped into the news media for spreading misinformation, specifically the drivel emanating from the offices of CNN? Well, we have some receipts documenting CNN's long history of disseminating fake news idiocy. Actually, it was done by Brent Bozell, the founder of the Media Research Center, which tracks liberal media bias. Newsbusters* doles out stories about the liberal media’s bad behavior daily. It’s the point of the lance within this organization. Since its inception, the MRC has recorded every major news broadcast since 1987. It’s now digitized, but whatever CNN has said that was pure applesauce, it will be recorded, filed, and found by this crew. 


Carlson aptly noted that such misinformation has done more damage than conspiracy theories like Q’Anon ever could. Q’Anon is a favorite target of CNN and others for explaining how conservative America has supposedly lost its minds. You all know it’s liberal America that’s violent; these people burned down half the country last summer. He also cited the latest statistics on police shootings to show how misinformed liberals are on this topic—and the consequences it has brought. 

Right now, Democrats want Fox News and a host of conservative outlets to be de-platformed or banned from certain cable carriers because…they don’t share their views on the issues. That’s the real reason. They say it’s because these outlets peddle misinformation. It’s puerile. 

So, Bozell got digging and found these nuggets:

The one about Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) grabbing a Power Bar and not a crowbar during the January 6 Capitol Hill riot is peak CNN. But if misinformation has become an unforgivable sin that requires your eradication, then CNN is the real Sodom and Gomorrah. No, they haven’t been turned into pillars of salt…yet. 

*Full disclosure: I was an intern for Newsbusters and later a multimedia reporter for CNS, the news wing of the Media Research Center.

Most Popular