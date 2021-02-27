The Thread That Shreds CNN's Fake News idiocy...And This Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg

Remember when Fox News’ Tucker Carlson ripped into the news media for spreading misinformation, specifically the drivel emanating from the offices of CNN? Well, we have some receipts documenting CNN's long history of disseminating fake news idiocy. Actually, it was done by Brent Bozell, the founder of the Media Research Center, which tracks liberal media bias. Newsbusters* doles out stories about the liberal media’s bad behavior daily. It’s the point of the lance within this organization. Since its inception, the MRC has recorded every major news broadcast since 1987. It’s now digitized, but whatever CNN has said that was pure applesauce, it will be recorded, filed, and found by this crew.





Carlson aptly noted that such misinformation has done more damage than conspiracy theories like Q’Anon ever could. Q’Anon is a favorite target of CNN and others for explaining how conservative America has supposedly lost its minds. You all know it’s liberal America that’s violent; these people burned down half the country last summer. He also cited the latest statistics on police shootings to show how misinformed liberals are on this topic—and the consequences it has brought.

Right now, Democrats want Fox News and a host of conservative outlets to be de-platformed or banned from certain cable carriers because…they don’t share their views on the issues. That’s the real reason. They say it’s because these outlets peddle misinformation. It’s puerile.

So, Bozell got digging and found these nuggets:

House Democrats are completely unhinged! This crusade to ban @FoxNews over “disinformation” is a complete joke. They’d change their crazy tune if they took a look at their beloved @CNN.



Here are just a few of the examples of CNN’s false content our @newsbusters team dug up: — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 24, 2021

.@CNN promoted the false narrative that President Trump colluded with the Russians on an almost daily basis for TWO YEARS … so, the left wants to cancel Fox?? — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 24, 2021

.@CNN allowed the lie that President Trump called white supremacists “very fine people” to be repeated countless times over the last few years … so, the left wants to cancel Fox?? — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 24, 2021

.@CNN spent over an hour (on 9/16/18) spreading unverified allegations from the @nytimes against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and later gave the Times correction only three minutes … so, the left wants to cancel Fox?? — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 24, 2021

CNN's @oliverdarcy excerpted a Trump comment as if he had referred to all immigrants as "animals" (on 5/16/18). The whole tape showed Trump referred specifically to the murderous criminal gang MS-13, not all immigrants … so, the left wants to cancel Fox?? — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 24, 2021

.@CNN mentioned 77 times (4/18) the absurd claim that there was a videotape of Trump paying prostitutes to urinate on each other, with words like "pee tapes" and “golden showers.” No such tape was ever found … so, the left wants to cancel Fox?? — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 24, 2021

.@CNN promoted false claims(on 11/16/20) by a South Dakota nurse that some of her coronavirus patients were so crazy they denied the virus was real even as they were dying. A completely fake story … so, the left wants to cancel Fox?? — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 24, 2021

CNN’s @BrianStelter had a psychiatrist on his show (8/25/19) to unleash the claim that Trump “may be responsible for many more million deaths” than Hitler, Stalin, and Mao. Of course he never examined Trump and Stelter offered zero pushback … so, the left wants to cancel Fox?? — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 24, 2021

.@CNN falsely reported (on 1/14/21) Rep. Ted Lieu grabbed a crowbar during the Capitol riot. He actually grabbed a ProBar energy bar … so, the left wants to cancel Fox?? — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 24, 2021

On 2/14/20, Anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti was convicted for extortion and wire fraud, but @CNN had put him on air 122 times and even considered him a viable presidential candidate … so, the left wants to cancel Fox?? — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 24, 2021

.@CNN reported (on 6/22/17) that Congress was investigating a "Russian investment fund with ties to Trump officials," especially Anthony Scaramucci. The report was later retracted, and three @CNN employees resigned in disgrace ... so the left wants to cancel Fox? — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) February 24, 2021

The one about Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) grabbing a Power Bar and not a crowbar during the January 6 Capitol Hill riot is peak CNN. But if misinformation has become an unforgivable sin that requires your eradication, then CNN is the real Sodom and Gomorrah. No, they haven’t been turned into pillars of salt…yet.

*Full disclosure: I was an intern for Newsbusters and later a multimedia reporter for CNS, the news wing of the Media Research Center.