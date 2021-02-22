Trump Responds After Supreme Court Refuses to Block NY Grand Jury Looking into His Taxes

The Supreme Court is not blocking a New York grand jury from investigating his personal and corporate tax returns. Cyrus Vance, Manhattan’s district attorney, is trying to review eight years’ worth of tax returns, with a special emphasis on the so-called hush payments Trump made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels. SCOTUS said that the documents could be reviewed in secret (via NBC News):

In July, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's contention that as a sitting president, he is immune from any part of the criminal justice system — including grand jury investigations. But the decision said he could go back to the lower courts and make the same arguments available to anyone trying to defeat a subpoena. A month later, a federal judge in New York ruled against Trump's renewed effort to get the subpoena tossed out, describing the legal attack as merely a repackaged version of his original immunity argument. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the ruling. The Trump legal team said the subpoena was vastly over-broad and issued in bad faith to harass him. If all Vance was looking at was the payments made by Cohen, they said, that wouldn't explain why Vance simply copied a much broader subpoena issued by a congressional committee. […] …in recent court filings, Vance has hinted that the scope of his work may be broader than just the hush money payments. "The investigation concerns a variety of business transactions and is based on information derived from public sources, confidential informants, and the grand jury process" and could include falsifying business records, insurance fraud, and tax fraud, Vance told the appeals court. Now that the Supreme Court has cleared the way for Vance to enforce the subpoena, the president has exhausted his legal options to block it.

BREAKING: After 4 months of inaction, SCOTUS in a one-sentence unsigned order declines Trump's request to further postpone enforcement of a Manhattan DA subpoena for his financial records. The order clears the way for a NY grand jury to obtain the records & review them in secret. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) February 22, 2021

While he’s no longer on social media due to him being banned, Donald Trump has been using the Office of the Former President to hit back on this ongoing political persecution:

This investigation is a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country, whether it was the never ending $32 million Mueller hoax, which already investigated everything that could possibly be investigated, “Russia Russia Russia,” where there was a finding of “No Collusion,” or two ridiculous “Crazy Nancy” inspired impeachment attempts where I was found NOT GUILTY. It just never ends! So now, for more than two years, New York City has been looking at almost every transaction I’ve ever done, including seeking tax returns which were done by among the biggest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the U.S. The Tea Party was treated far better by the IRS than Donald Trump. The Supreme Court never should have let this “fishing expedition” happen, but they did. This is something which has never happened to a President before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo. These are attacks by Democrats willing to do anything to stop the almost 75 million people (the most votes, by far, ever gotten by a sitting president) who voted for me in the election—an election which many people, and experts, feel that I won. I agree! The new phenomenon of “headhunting” prosecutors and AGs—who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon—is a threat to the very foundation of our liberty. That’s what is done in third world countries. Even worse are those who run for prosecutorial or attorney general offices in far-left states and jurisdictions pledging to take out a political opponent. That’s fascism, not justice—and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our Country won’t stand for it. In the meantime, murders and violent crime are up in New York City by record numbers, and nothing is done about it. Our elected officials don’t care. All they focus on is the persecution of President Donald J. Trump. I will fight on, just as I have, for the last five years (even before I was successfully elected), despite all of the election crimes that were committed against me. We will win!

Trump continues to live rent-free in the minds of liberal America and the ongoing legal effort from the Left to find ways to curb him from possibly running for president again continues. It’s days like today where he’s sorely missed on Twitter.