Reports: Tulsi Gabbard Prepares to Fire Intel Employees Who Participated in Secret Sex Chats

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is reportedly ordering that all staffers involved in the secret sex chats that have embarrassed the intelligence community be identified, their employment terminated, and their security clearances revoked.

Chris Rufo and Hannah Grossman of the Manhattan Institute were able to procure screenshots of an explicit, aberrant, and all-around depraved sex chat where staffers at the Central Intelligence Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Agency spoke about piss fetishes, castration, gangbangs, hermaphrodite kids, and other topics on government time.

EXCLUSIVE: In a secret NSA chatroom, NSA, DNI, and SpaceCom officials claim that @TulsiGabbard is "fervently anti-queer," a "Russian agent," and a member of the MAGA "cult." These employees, including at least one "they/them," are attempting to undermine Gabbard from within. pic.twitter.com/Z5HGfdSx2Y — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

SCOOP: @TulsiGabbard is preparing a memo directing all intelligence agencies to identify the employees who participated in the NSA's "obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit" chatrooms and to terminate their employment and revoke their security clearances. Deadline: Friday. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 25, 2025

.@DNIGabbard will ensure the IC refocuses their mission to protecting the safety, security, and freedom of the American people and rid the IC of the DEI nonsense the Biden admin pushed for four years. https://t.co/E1zRsgcaJO — Alexa Henning (@DNIspox) February 25, 2025

The CIA vowed to hold those accountable. Director John Ratcliffe needs to work hard to resolve this matter, among other things. Some levels at the agency are running amok, it would seem. The chat also was not fond of conservatives, the Libs of TikTok account, and Ben Shapiro. They also had a random dislike of Italian Americans.

The chat was reportedly signed off as part of a DEI initiative, which explains why these chats were sent on government devices.

Fire them all.

EXCLUSIVE: @GrossmanHannah and I have obtained logs from the NSA’s secret transgender sex chatroom, in which NSA, CIA, and DIA employees discuss genital castration, artificial vaginas, piss fetishes, sex polycules, and gangbangs—all on government time.



This is insane. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

One popular chat topic was male-to-female transgender surgery, which involves surgically removing the penis and turning it into an artificial vagina. These male intelligence agents love the feeling of penetration and of peeing with their pseudo-vaginas. pic.twitter.com/kw7JsbF8Te — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

One NSA official claims to use "it/its" pronouns, meaning that this person does not identify as a human, but rather, feels like a sexless, genderless thing. Other intel employees defend the usage of "it/itself" pronouns, claiming that not using them amounts to trans "erasure." pic.twitter.com/dMI1ZClejg — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

Intel employees used the chatroom to discuss "ethical non-monogamy," or "polyamory." Many claimed to be part of sprawling sexual networks and have a rich slang vocabulary about their sex lives. "Some of our friends are practically poly-mers, with all the connected compounds." pic.twitter.com/SqJeqUN0GZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

UPDATE: The purge has begun. Gabbard told Fox News' Jesse Watters that over 100 of these staffers would be terminated and have their security clearances stripped (via RealClearPoltiics):

Memo sent. We know who they are. Action is underway. https://t.co/dC3fV1D9ZO — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) February 25, 2025

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS: Good to see you too. Not so good to see some of these transgender sex chats among the intel officials. What are we going to do about that?



DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE TULSI GABBARD: Well, Jesse, what we're going to do has already been done. There are over a hundred people from across the intelligence community that contributed to and participated in this what is really just an egregious violation of trust. What to speak of like basic rules and standards around professionalism.



I put out a directive today that they all will be terminated and their security clearances will be revoked. But the thing here, Jesse, is that we got to take a step back because this is just barely scratching the surface. When you see what these people were saying, and thanks to Chris Rufo for putting it all out online, they were brazen in using an NSA platform intended for professional use to conduct this kind of really, really horrific behavior.



And they were brazen in doing this because when was the last time anyone was really held accountable? Certainly not over the last four years. Certainly not over the last 10, maybe 20 years.



And we look at some of the biggest violations of the American people's trust in the intelligence community. So today's action in holding these individuals accountable is just the beginning of what we're seeing across the Trump administration, which is carrying out the mandate the American people gave him. Clean house, root out that rot and corruption and weaponization and politicization, so we can start to rebuild that trust in these institutions that are charged with an important mission of serving the American people, ensuring our safety, security and freedom.