Victor Ponta: I Can Work With President Trump To Make Romania and Europe...
VIP
CBS Sunday Morning's Constitutional Crisis Narrative Got Easily Blown Up
Latest Allegation at the FBI Must Be Investigated
Reports: Tulsi Gabbard Prepares to Fire Intel Employees Who Participated in Secret Sex...
Dem Rep Reveals the Party's Grand Plan to Defeat Donald Trump
How CNN Framed Trump's Economic Performance Is Ridiculous
It's Official: Byron Donalds Is Running for Governor
Maddow Blasted MSNBC for Canceling Joy Reid's Show. Then This Happened.
What About Building That Gaza Riviera?
Cuomo -- Too Corrupt for New York City
The FTC Has No Business Trying to Make Sure Social Media Are 'Fair'
Texas Democrat: Elon Musk Can ‘F*** Off’
National Women’s Law Center Attacks Harmeet Dhillon — and Abandons Women
Trump Trounces Liberal Gov on Transgender Issue
Tipsheet

DHS, FBI Respond After Anti-ICE Activists Dox Agents in LA

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 26, 2025 8:30 AM
Gregory Bull

The Department of Homeland Security vowed to hold accountable those responsible for putting up posters in a Southern California neighborhood doxxing ICE agents. 

Advertisement

“Careful with these faces,” read the flyers, according to a translation from Fox News' Bill Melugin, along with photos, names, and phone numbers of the agents.

"These armed agents work in Southern California. ICE and HSI racially terrorize and criminalize entire communities with their policies," the posters continue. "They kidnap people from their homes and from the streets, separating families and fracturing communities. Many people have died while locked up in jails, prisons, and detention centers."

While it's unclear which group is behind the act, DHS vowed to bring them to justice. 

Recommended

Latest Allegation at the FBI Must Be Investigated Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"These pathetic activists are putting targets on the backs of our law enforcement as they shield MS-13, Tren De Aragua and other vicious gangs that traffic women and children, kidnap for ransom and poison Americans with lethal drugs," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News in a statement. "These individuals will be held accountable for obstructing the law and justice. This shouldn’t be controversial."

An LA FBI spokesperson echoed that warning:

"The FBI safeguards constitutionally protected rights, including freedom of speech and assembly. However, any individual who impedes law enforcement operations, potentially threatening the safety of law enforcement agents and subjects of their investigations, is subject to investigation and potential prosecution by the Department of Justice."

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Latest Allegation at the FBI Must Be Investigated Matt Vespa
Maddow Blasted MSNBC for Canceling Joy Reid's Show. Then This Happened. Leah Barkoukis
Dem Rep Reveals the Party's Grand Plan to Defeat Donald Trump Matt Vespa
Reports: Tulsi Gabbard Prepares to Fire Intel Employees Who Participated in Secret Sex Chats Matt Vespa
The Reason Why These DOGE Staffers Resigned Is Not Shocking Matt Vespa
Texas Democrat: Elon Musk Can ‘F*** Off’ Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Latest Allegation at the FBI Must Be Investigated Matt Vespa
Advertisement