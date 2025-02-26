DHS, FBI Respond After Anti-ICE Activists Dox Agents in LA

The Department of Homeland Security vowed to hold accountable those responsible for putting up posters in a Southern California neighborhood doxxing ICE agents.

Advertisement

“Careful with these faces,” read the flyers, according to a translation from Fox News' Bill Melugin, along with photos, names, and phone numbers of the agents.

"These armed agents work in Southern California. ICE and HSI racially terrorize and criminalize entire communities with their policies," the posters continue. "They kidnap people from their homes and from the streets, separating families and fracturing communities. Many people have died while locked up in jails, prisons, and detention centers."

NEW: Per multiple federal law enforcement sources, anti ICE activists, which have been disrupting & live streaming ICE operations in the LA area in recent days, have now put up posters doxing SoCal ICE & HSI agents, revealing their faces, names, & phone numbers. I’m told ICE is… pic.twitter.com/DRxRRtsFSH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 25, 2025

While it's unclear which group is behind the act, DHS vowed to bring them to justice.

"These pathetic activists are putting targets on the backs of our law enforcement as they shield MS-13, Tren De Aragua and other vicious gangs that traffic women and children, kidnap for ransom and poison Americans with lethal drugs," a DHS spokesperson told Fox News in a statement. "These individuals will be held accountable for obstructing the law and justice. This shouldn’t be controversial."

An LA FBI spokesperson echoed that warning:

"The FBI safeguards constitutionally protected rights, including freedom of speech and assembly. However, any individual who impedes law enforcement operations, potentially threatening the safety of law enforcement agents and subjects of their investigations, is subject to investigation and potential prosecution by the Department of Justice."