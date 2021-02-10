nba

NBA to Mark Cuban: Uh, You Can't Stop Playing the National Anthem Before Games

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 2:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
NBA to Mark Cuban: Uh, You Can't Stop Playing the National Anthem Before Games

Source: AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Beth covered this last night. Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban declared that the Star-Spangled Banner would no longer be played before home games. Yeah, that’s sure to play well in deep-red Texas. Some noted that if you are mulling a run for president, which Cuban has done, banning the national anthem is probably not the best move. Then again, maybe he isn’t serious about being president at all. These are billionaires. They have money and time on their hands and just toss stuff into the wind for the news cycle. Well, I was expecting the National Basketball Association to be fine with this, but alas — it's not. It's mandating the national anthem be played before all games (via Fox News):

 The NBA is requiring that all teams play the national anthem before games "in keeping with longstanding league policy," just one day after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told The Athletic the team decided not to play it at home games.

NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass released a statement on Wednesday, just a day after Cuban said he had no plans to play the national anthem at any future home games. 

"With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming back fans into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy," Bass said.

Cuban is not fighting it.

“We’re good with it,” he responded. They're set to restart playing the Star-Spangled Banner tonight.

Hey, the NBA made the right call for once. But it's still owned by China.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fox News Reporter's Exchange with 'Circle Back' Psaki Shows Once Again How We Got Trump
Matt Vespa
Want to Guess How Close Trump and the GOP Came to Winning...Everything in 2020?
Matt Vespa
House GOP Campaign Arm Releases List of Targeted Districts as Republicans Look to Take House Majority
Reagan McCarthy
Lawyer, Judge React After Zoom Call Goes Hilariously Wrong
Cortney O'Brien
Sen. Graham: I Told Trump That 'The Case Is Over'
Cortney O'Brien

GOP Senator to Biden OMB Nominee: You Called Sen. Sanders Everything But an 'Ignorant Slut'
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular