Trump: I Can't Blame Biden for This Anymore

Speaking with the press in the Oval Office yesterday, President Donald Trump announced that he will be receiving a report on the assassination attempts on his life. Regarding the first, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who tried to kill the president in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July, might have been colluding with foreign parties. The second assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh, had six cell phones, some with strange markings.

Advertisement

Trump didn’t promise to release the report, though he’d like to—we’ll see. Given its sensitive nature, I doubt he can do so. It’s now the one issue that Trump cannot blame Biden for anymore, though he did swipe at the Biden Justice Department, which knew about the oddities regarding the Trump assassins but never reported it. That, to most people, is suspicious. The report should’ve been released long ago, but it’s coming:

REPORTER: "It's been 7 months. Why do you think we don't know more about the guy who shot you in the ear?"@POTUS: "And the second one with all of the cell phones... I want to find the answers... They are giving me a report next week sometime. I want to release the report." pic.twitter.com/AqykjBZCFe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 6, 2025

Crooks tried to shoot Trump from a rooftop less than 400 yards from the stage at the Butler rally. It was a glaring security flaw for which the Secret Service has yet to explain the breach adequately. Routh, who had spoken extensively about killing world leaders and conned himself into the good graces of the Ukrainian military, hid on the golf course at Trump International in West Palm Beach for 12 hours armed with a scoped rifle and a GoPro. A Secret Service agent came within feet of Routh and opened fire, missing the would-be assassin at point-blank range. Routh fled and was later arrested by local police.