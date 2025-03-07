A Study Was Done on Universal Basic Income. It Shattered a Major Liberal...
Even CNN Now Admits DOGE's Work Is Popular With Voters
Law Professor Had the Perfect Line to Describe Al Green's Censure Yesterday
Here's the GOP Rep Who Also Obliterates Fake News Narratives on CNN
Five Ukrainian Fables
The Democratic Fork in the Road and the Woke Repudiation Imperative
Lithuanian Conservative Party Leader Eager to Work With Trump Administration
Celebrating Sen. Slotkin's Shameless Speech
President Trump's Tariffs Put America First — Now Let's Fine-Tune Them
A Formidable President Storms Ahead
Human Smugglers Found Another Way to Try to Evade Border Patrol
Sanctuary Universities: A Lifeline for Jewish Students Amid Campus Antisemitism
The Poisoning of the Democrat Mind
Make Yousef Smile Again
Tipsheet

Trump: I Can't Blame Biden for This Anymore

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 07, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Speaking with the press in the Oval Office yesterday, President Donald Trump announced that he will be receiving a report on the assassination attempts on his life. Regarding the first, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who tried to kill the president in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July, might have been colluding with foreign parties. The second assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh, had six cell phones, some with strange markings. 

Advertisement

Trump didn’t promise to release the report, though he’d like to—we’ll see. Given its sensitive nature, I doubt he can do so. It’s now the one issue that Trump cannot blame Biden for anymore, though he did swipe at the Biden Justice Department, which knew about the oddities regarding the Trump assassins but never reported it. That, to most people, is suspicious. The report should’ve been released long ago, but it’s coming: 

Crooks tried to shoot Trump from a rooftop less than 400 yards from the stage at the Butler rally. It was a glaring security flaw for which the Secret Service has yet to explain the breach adequately. Routh, who had spoken extensively about killing world leaders and conned himself into the good graces of the Ukrainian military, hid on the golf course at Trump International in West Palm Beach for 12 hours armed with a scoped rifle and a GoPro. A Secret Service agent came within feet of Routh and opened fire, missing the would-be assassin at point-blank range. Routh fled and was later arrested by local police. 

Recommended

Law Professor Had the Perfect Line to Describe Al Green's Censure Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Law Professor Had the Perfect Line to Describe Al Green's Censure Yesterday Matt Vespa
A Study Was Done on Universal Basic Income. It Shattered a Major Liberal Narrative. Matt Vespa
Five Ukrainian Fables Victor Davis Hanson
Do We Have an Amy Coney Barrett Problem? Matt Vespa
Here's the GOP Rep Who Also Obliterates Fake News Narratives on CNN Matt Vespa
Even CNN Now Admits DOGE's Work Is Popular With Voters Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Law Professor Had the Perfect Line to Describe Al Green's Censure Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement