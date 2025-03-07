Trump: I Can't Blame Biden for This Anymore
Tipsheet

A Study Was Done on Universal Basic Income. It Shattered a Major Liberal Narrative.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Let’s take a break from the goings on in Washington because, frankly, the Democrats’ insufferable disposition has me inhaling Aspirin. So, let’s mute them and come back to this study that is likely to ruin a liberal’s day. It was released earlier this year, back in January. It relates to Universal Basic Income, which the Left claims could provide financial stability and prevent poverty. The National Bureau of Economic Research just obliterated that concept.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Athan Koutsiouroumbas, a former top GOP staffer, outlined the key findings. People weren't discernably richer and smoked more tobacco products:

Again, socialism doesn’t work. These programs don’t work. The best way to lift people out of poverty is to grow the economy and increase job creation, which you do by not entertaining Universal Basic Income principles and taxing people and businesses to death.

You can read the complete study here.

