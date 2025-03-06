Scott Jennings Isn't the Only One Taking Libs to the Cleaners on CNN

CNN’s Scott Jennings is adroit at torching liberals on the network. It’s not hard, he even admitted his super-secret strategy that gets these clowns to self-immolate on live television: he repeats what they say, and they fold. He’s not the only one. Though he’s not a paid contributor, Rep. Tim Burchett has been a terror for CNN’s hosting talent, ripping them and their fake news narratives with ease.

He's been doing it since the start of the second Trump presidency with more lethality. He bodied CNN’s Jim Acosta, who is no longer with the network. And later schooled Pamela Brown on the work done by the Department of Government Efficiency, and how the media, especially CNN, has ignored government waste for eons:

Tim Burchett absolutely destroys CNN, again! 😂 pic.twitter.com/QCjJH1Az5A — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 1, 2025

OUCH. @TimBurchett absolutely bodies CNN's Jim Acosta as the network losing to Spongebob reruns....



Acosta: "This is this is not Fox, congressman. You can't just spin a tale and pull the wool over people's eyes. This is CNN. This is the news. We are asking you to come on and… pic.twitter.com/AUfWPwPH49 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 22, 2025

🚨 911, I need to report the m*rder of CNN.



HOST: No one is disagreeing there is government bloat/waste, CNN has been covering it.



TIM BURCHETT: No you haven't. All y'all do is run down Musk and Trump, and that's why your ratings are in the tank.pic.twitter.com/RCGrhKzzVM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 18, 2025

And without doubt, there will be more clips of Burchett and other roasting this network.