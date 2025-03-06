The Law Firm That Laundered the Russia Hoax Has Been Stripped of Security...
Trump Gives New Instructions to DOGE
Bill Nye Spews Pure Science Fiction About the South Carolina Wildfires
Justice Department Launches Investigation Into University of California Over Antisemitism...
VIP
Seriously, the Fact-Checkers Should Just Take the Rest of the Month Off...
Scott Jennings Once More Issues a Key Reminder About 80/20 Issue of Trans...
Office of Civil Rights Goes After Maine for Ignoring Trump’s Order on Women’s...
State Department to Revoke Visas of Pro-Hamas Agitators Here on Student Visas
Trump Has Some Thoughts About Cruel Remarks From Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace on...
Billions Given to Months-Old Charities by $375B EPA Slush Fund
Jasmine Crockett Outdoes Herself Yet Again, Claims Trump Wants to Send Black People...
VIP
Democrats Sure Are in Disarray Over the Theatrics From Tuesday Night
VIP
Study Reveals This Disturbing Truth About Sex Reassignment Surgery
As Speaker Johnson, Other Republicans React to Dems' Chaos Over Censuring Al Green,...
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Isn't the Only One Taking Libs to the Cleaners on CNN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 06, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Scott Jennings is adroit at torching liberals on the network. It’s not hard, he even admitted his super-secret strategy that gets these clowns to self-immolate on live television: he repeats what they say, and they fold. He’s not the only one. Though he’s not a paid contributor, Rep. Tim Burchett has been a terror for CNN’s hosting talent, ripping them and their fake news narratives with ease.

Advertisement

He's been doing it since the start of the second Trump presidency with more lethality. He bodied CNN’s Jim Acosta, who is no longer with the network. And later schooled Pamela Brown on the work done by the Department of Government Efficiency, and how the media, especially CNN, has ignored government waste for eons:

Recommended

Do We Have an Amy Coney Barrett Problem? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And without doubt, there will be more clips of Burchett and other roasting this network. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Do We Have an Amy Coney Barrett Problem? Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Once More Issues a Key Reminder About 80/20 Issue of Trans Politics Rebecca Downs
Is Israel About to Finish the Job Against Hamas? Katie Pavlich
Democrats Are Just Not Normal Kurt Schlichter
Bill Nye Spews Pure Science Fiction About the South Carolina Wildfires Matt Vespa
State Department to Revoke Visas of Pro-Hamas Agitators Here on Student Visas Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Do We Have an Amy Coney Barrett Problem? Matt Vespa
Advertisement