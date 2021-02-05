Did a CNN Reporter Really Just Say That About Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been stripped of her committee assignments. The people who elected her have been spit on by coastal and elitist Democrats. It’s always been a rich man’s game — and that’s never been more explicitly shown than in the past few years. Why? Ms. Greene has said some crazy things for sure. This isn’t an endorsement of those views, but if you don’t like it — vote her out. There was an election. There was a primary before that election — and Ms. Greene won in both cases. The voters elected her to represent them, but Nancy Pelosi and her crew decided to set up a roadblock with this committee assignment purge. Saying dumb things isn’t disqualifying at this point. If they were, in Greene's case, she wouldn’t have won. What she said isn’t illegal. It’s not an act of treason. There is nothing felonious about it. Is it the worst ever seen in Congress? No. That’s what CNN’s John Harwood doesn’t know. He actually tweeted this:

the problem w/Republican warnings that Democrats will one day get the MTG treatment is that no Democrat in Congress is remotely comparable to MTG — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 4, 2021

I guess in Harwood’s world, anti-Semitism is no bother. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) marginalized the 9/11 terror attacks and reportedly held secret fundraisers with groups with ties to radical Islamic terrorism. Oh, and the whole Jews hypnotizing the world stuff. In fact, Omar has said a lot of awful things about Jewish people. Oh, better yet, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) downplayed the experiences of Holocaust survivors to defend Omar. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-TN) said Guam could tip over. That’s silly — he also called Jewish people termites.

There are a lot of bad Democrats, John. And going by the MTG standard, Omar and Johnson should go. Going further back, former Georgia Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney, a Democrat who assaulted a Capitol Police officer during her tenure, was never removed from her committee assignments. And she also held insane views.

If GOP wants to play ‘whatabout’ games on MTG (I think they should just police their own), perhaps best modern equivalent is Rep. Cynthia McKinney, also from GA. A wildly conspiratorial bigot, CM assaulted a Capitol police officer! Served 6 terms & sat on prestigious committees. pic.twitter.com/0xJKbsiwO8 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 3, 2021

There are 320+ million Americans. Not all are sane. Some nutty people are going to get elected. Sorry, you’re just going to have to deal with it. I don’t like Omar. I don’t like Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MN), another left-wing loon, but they were elected. They can hold those horrible views. If there’s anything more insulting than spitting in the face of voters with this move, it’s telling yourself that only Republicans are crazy or horrible on the Hill. There is a growing anti-Semitism cancer that’s eating Democrats, and they can’t do much about it because their most vocal and active base members are very much on the other side of the whole "Israel should exist" debate.

Thank you, Democrats. When the GOP retakes the House, "The Squad" shall be purged from their committees, along with a few other left-wing clowns. These are your rules now.