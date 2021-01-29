The One Twitter Thread Shatters the Myth of Andrew Cuomo on COVID

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is supposedly a COVID hero. Dr. Anthony Fauci credited New York for handling this viral outbreak correctly, which is insane. New York was infested with cases and suffered thousands of deaths. In fact, the number might be higher ever since it was revealed that the state was cooking the books on the number of nursing home deaths. You see, Andy decided to force nursing homes to accept COVID-positive persons which led to outbreaks in these facilities and a pile of bodies. It’s not hard to see why there’s an outrage. The governor forced facilities that house the most vulnerable and infirmed to accept people totally infested with a contagious virus. The elderly and the sick are those who are the most susceptible to dying from COVID—and Cuomo pretty much decided to hand down their death warrants.





The man is the grim reaper. Recently, he said that unnecessary COVID deaths were the fault of incompetent government. Andy suffers from an appalling lack of self-awareness. Now, as it’s been exposed that he’s a lying COVID clown, he says it doesn’t matter where people died under his watch. It doesn’t matter to him because at the end of this—the truth is he killed those people. The elderly in the nursing homes died directly because of his order.

Tom Elliott of Grabien News has quite a Twitter thread charting the total and complete collapse of the media-manufactured myth that Cuomo was an ace on COVID. In the beginning, he blamed Trump for giving the appearance he did anything wrong regarding the nursing home order. Then, he blamed the nursing home staffers. He also said he issued the order because of China, or something, while also blaming the Trump administration. He’s also been caught denying he ever signed the order. It’s all here—and it’s quite damning:

In light of the NY AG confirming @NYGovCuomo has been lying about the death toll resulting from his ordering Covid patients into nursing homes, let’s revisit how he’s handled questions into this issue … — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

In October, Cuomo said these deaths weren’t his fault, instead blaming the nursing homes' staff for “bringing” Covid into their facilities



"We’ve done a full study of it, the virus came into nursing homes from the staff.” https://t.co/BJO287OFtf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Cuomo then pivoted to blaming the Trump Administration, claiming “federal guidelines:” resulted in Covid patients being moved into New York nursing homes https://t.co/PYy3fd2Bl8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Cuomo, asked about the directive he signed specifically ordering Covid patients into NY nursing homes, Cuomo dodged again, blaming “cruel” and “reprehensible” Trump for creating the impression he did anything wrong https://t.co/EcpWwMUCvn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

A couple weeks later, Cuomo claimed the story was a “conspiracy” cooked up by the Trump DoJ.



"They have done a terrible job on Covid from day one, and they want a counter-defense ... the conspiracy they’re trying to spread just has no factual basis.”https://t.co/duh15NaeHH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

In June, Cuomo used his phony nursing home stats to claim he did a good job. “In New York we’re number 46 in the nation in terms of percentage of deaths at nursing homes compared to the total percentage. … You have 45 other states to point fingers at first.” pic.twitter.com/v7qGknR9Rn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

On MSNBC, Cuomo again made the strange claim that the federal government reporting the virus originated in China is the reason he ordered Covid patients into nursing homes. pic.twitter.com/H9c6KeS4q9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

At another point, he went even further, claiming Covid patients were never sent to nursing homes at all.



“We never needed nursing home beds because we always had hospital beds. … It never happened." pic.twitter.com/WLruTWR1SL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

In May, he was more candid, saying his policy ensured everyone had access to a bed, but — “older people, vulnerable people, are going to die from this virus. That is going to happen." pic.twitter.com/PgrRGw8nmy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

SUPERCUT!



Major media take turns massaging @NYGovCuomo's feet pic.twitter.com/751VxGBh1m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2021

Oh, Cuomo undercounted the actual number of nursing home COVID deaths by nearly 50 percent.