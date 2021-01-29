New York

Gov. Cuomo Fails to Explain Shocking Nursing Home Report

Cortney O'Brien
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 1:50 PM
Gov. Cuomo Fails to Explain Shocking Nursing Home Report

Source: Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

New York lawmakers are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to resign after a report from the state attorney general's office revealed that Cuomo's administration severely undercounted the number of COVID-related nursing home deaths. According to the report, the health department may have undercounted deaths by as much as 50 percent. That may be because New York was the only state with a major outbreak not to count individuals, who died from COVID after being transferred to the hospital, as a COVID nursing home death. As expected, Cuomo glossed right over the report at his Friday press conference - at one point, the governor went off on a tangent about how couples should get engaged on Valentine's Day - until Cuomo was forced to answer questions about the report during Q&A.

As you can see from the tweets below, he failed spectacularly. He essentially dismissed the report, trying to argue that New York's nursing home tragedy isn't as bad as Attorney General Letitia James's report made it seem.

As always, Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost her in-laws to COVID in New York nursing homes, summed up today's spectacle nicely.

The Biden administration has refused to comment on the growing scandal.

