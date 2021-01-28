Unity, Huh? Nancy Pelosi Has a New Term to Describe Congressional Republicans

Oh, she is an insufferable lady that’s for sure. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that more resources will be devoted to Capitol Building protection, especially towards the enemy within the House. She means Republicans. Of course, she said it was directed at Members of Congress who have brought firearms onto the House floor. In an era where Joe Biden is calling for unity, top members of his party are decidedly not interested in following his lead—no shock there. We knew this unity call was going to fall flat, but the enemy within nonsense is just another eye roll moment that often happens when Pelosi opens her mouth.

Democrats and members of the liberal media engaged in a smear campaign against the military, vetting the National Guardsmen tasked with protecting the capital prior to inauguration day. apparently, there were fears of an insider attack that never happened and there was no evidence or intelligence that one could even occur. To reward their service, guardsmen were later evicted from Capitol grounds and asked to shack up in a cold parking garage nearby. Now, Nancy is fearful of Republicans because some exercise their constitutional right to firearm ownership. It’s just the naked exploitation here. she has Capitol Police protection. She’s part of the leadership. She’s surrounded by guns every day. and if there was a legitimate threat, well, she probably wouldn’t be on Capitol Ground for her safety. She’s trying to drum up a narrative that’s so transparent it’s see-through (via Fox News):

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber will likely allocate more money for members of Congress to invest in additional security to protect them from the likes of violent rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 -- but also from the "enemy" within the House. "We will probably need a supplemental [budget] for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives -- a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside," Pelosi said during her weekly news conference Thursday at the Capitol. When asked for clarification on what she means about the enemy within, Pelosi specifically called out fellow members of Congress. "It means we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress," Pelosi said.

I know who she is referring to but get over it. This isn’t an act of treason. It’s not a crime. It’s probably no different than what a lot of people in public life get hurled at them on a daily basis. Also, again, Nancy—you have armed protection. If you’re too scared to do your job, resign. If you can’t take the heat, resign. This about-face on the whole deep state stuff and trying to re-direct it at Republicans is beyond rich. It didn’t exist, but now it does because Biden won the 2020 election. And it’s not an intelligence community deep state, it’s one made up of congressional Republicans. It’s idiotic, but in San Francisco—this is probably a popular opinion.