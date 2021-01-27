What Ever Happened to that NYT Editor Who Posted a 'Thrill Up My Leg'-Type Tweet about Joe Biden

Did you have déjà vu over this tweet? It brought back flashbacks of the 2008 election cycle when then-MSNBC host Chris Matthews said he got thrills up his leg when he heard Barack Obama speak. Well, for former New York Times editor Lauren Wolfe, she had one of those moments—and it got her fired. Leah wrote about this on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration. Biden’s plane landed and Wolfe said she got “chills” from the sight. Of course, this should bring scrutiny from a publication like The New York Times. Here at Townhall, we’re biased as hell. You know what you’re getting, whereas the Times still tried to keep this veneer of objective journalism alive. They’re not. They’re no better than the communications operatives that the Democratic National Committee contracts on a daily basis. Look, this is America. It’s fine to be biased but just admit it. To be honest, the liberal media war is over. Everyone knows the press is biased. Everyone distrusts the press as well. I read the Guardian. It’s a left-wing newspaper. It’s proudly a left-wing newspaper, but I read them because I respect that they’re open about it. They also do some good reporting as well, but back to Ms. Wolfe.

She got fired. The publication nixed her, but was she on a contract deal? Erik Wemple of The Washington Post, who covers all things media, delved deeper into the New York Times dismissal of Wolfe and the statement they issued:

Lauren Wolfe, a NY Times editor, has apparently deleted her Twitter account after being widely mocked for this tweet https://t.co/CQCPqAO1ba — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2021

1. Some news...



Lauren Wolfe, who was an editor on contract for the NYT, has had her contract canceled after she tweeted what's on the left.



Wolfe also tweeted what's on the right, but deleted when she learned Biden chose to take his own plane.



Per two sources. pic.twitter.com/uaB0INZ1q8 — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) January 22, 2021

2. Lauren Wolfe was tasked with mostly editing stories that were on the NYT live page (which were constantly updated) related to the pandemic and breaking news events.



Most of the criticism of her tweet came from conservatives. — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) January 22, 2021

5. Just seeing this statement from the union that represents NYT media workers. https://t.co/QgwUpvQ6VD — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) January 25, 2021

If you're in the national press and will be on TV at any point today and being to feel the need to weep joyously, just hold it in until you find a private place. Nobody is expecting any adversarial coverage over the next 4 years, but it's just a matter of personal dignity. pic.twitter.com/FNKcFRPF56 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 20, 2021

There’s a lot of inaccurate information circulating on Twitter. For privacy reasons we don’t get into the details of personnel matters but we can say that we didn’t end someone’s employment over a single tweet. Out of respect for the individuals involved we don’t plan to comment further. (To clarify something that has been incorrectly reported, Ms. Wolfe was not a full-time employee, nor did she have a contract.) Okay, so Wolfe wasn’t on contract, but as Wemple noted—the publication just made more hay out of this firing: What a dreadful statement: On the one hand, the Times wishes to limit “the details of personnel matters.” On the other hand, it clearly insinuates that there were unspecified instances of substandard performance by Wolfe. When the Erik Wemple Blog asked the Times to provide some specifics, spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha declined to comment further. During an interview with this blog, Wolfe said that an editor at the paper contacted her after she published the “chills” tweet. The Times couldn’t be associated with such a tweet, said the manager, and that her gig with the paper would be ending. Months ago, recalls Wolfe, she received a warning from the same manager about her Twitter activity; as an example, he cited a tweet in which, Wolfe says, she’d connected the resistance of conservative men to wearing masks to “toxic masculinity.” She deleted the tweet. But, according to Wolfe, the manager said her posts in general were “borderline” and that other Times staffers had done “worse.” Last week’s tweet was “the only reason they fired me,” Wolfe says. The controversy has upended Wolfe. The freelance arrangement was going well, she told this blog. She received a lot of praise from her colleagues, she says, and was awaiting a chat with her supervisors about joining the live team at the paper on a full-time basis.

Was it because conservatives lobbied hard for the Times to boot Wolfe? Columnist Karol Markowicz can’t find any evidence of that. Of course, conservatives would have highlighted it and criticized it. That’s the nature of Twitter regarding opinions, especially with the political folks on the platform. I truly don’t like it when people lose their jobs. I’ve made some exceptions for generally bad liberal writers, but Wolfe had one nauseating tweet. A reprimand, sure—but a total jettisoning from the paper? That’s a bit much. For starters, maybe the publication should just admit that they hate Republicans and are a de facto mouthpiece for the DNC. Then, they can avoid these PR nightmares.

1) That's the thing about "cancel culture," it won't only happen to people you don't like.

2) I can not find a single person calling for Lauren Wolfe to be fired from the NYT. People can pretend a conservative mob came for her but I literally can't find it. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 24, 2021

Absolutely shocking that @nytimes fired Lauren Wolfe for her tweet when Thomas Friedman and Bret Stephenson together have fallen on their faces countless times all over their pages; forget about Twitter. Really shocking gender bias, caving to bad faith criticism and just cruelty. — Sulome (@SulomeAnderson) January 22, 2021

I think where people are exhibiting a bit of schadenfreude is Wolfe’s past tweet marginalizing ‘cancel culture.’ Well, on that front, the call was coming from inside the house on that one.

Cancel culture is unlike the monster under the bed. Declining to believe in it will not protect you. https://t.co/VgfbyLeffg — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) January 24, 2021

Yeah, I’m not going too hard on this one. There have been other reporters who have said far worse in print and on-air to really dig deep on this incident. I mean, if Wolfe was fired for this tweet, Matthews should have been axed from MSNBC eons ago, before the ‘Me Too’ stuff came out about him. There are white whales of liberal media bias out there, folks. Let’s stay focused on the bigger game.