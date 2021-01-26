Trump Shows Off His Trolling Skills in New Statement About the New Office He’s Established

Former President Donald Trump is tough to say, but he’s not fading into the ether. In fact, he could be just as entertaining out of office as he was leading the free world. No, I’m serious. In a new statement, he’s established the “office of the former president” to coordinate the activities of Mr. Trump as he exits from public life. At the same time, there is speculation that the naming of the office, which shows off his trolling skills, could also be a sign that Trump isn’t willing to run again in 2024, barring not being convicted in the latest impeachment trial brought before Congress by Democrats. If he does, the 2024 primaries are over; Trump would clear the field (via The Hill):

Former President Trump on Monday established an official post-presidency office in Palm Beach County, Fla., setting up a vehicle for future public appearances and statements. "The Office of the Former President" will manage Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearance and official activities, according to a press release from the office. "President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People," the release said. The title of the office could fuel speculation that Trump may not run for president again in 2024, something he and his advisers have not definitively weighed in on.

Still, I think in the meantime we can expect some pretty good statements ripping the Biden administration and maybe a rally or two as part of his “I told you so” moment that you know he’s waiting to unleash on the public, especially when it comes to union jobs.

Biden has canceled the Keystone Pipeline which means thousands are now out of work. He also signed an executive order to “buy American,” and admitted that he’s not the COVID killer. We’re going to need to tread water for several months. Why? Because Biden’s plan on COVID is Trump’s plan. Buy American is also a Trump initiative. The only difference is that Trump worked to create jobs, not destroy them.