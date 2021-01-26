The Grim Reaper Speaks: Did Andrew Cuomo Really Say That About COVID Deaths?

They say these things because they know they can get away with it. They can say whatever they want because they know CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and others will either bury it or find some way to justify it. In the case of New York’s Andrew Cuomo, they may just ignore the fact that his nursing home order killed thousands of the most vulnerable in this country. Also known as the segment of the population most susceptible to dying from COVID if infected. Even CNN’s fact check admitted that Cuomo’s nursing home order killed people.

When COVID came to America, Cuomo ordered nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients. Yeah, let’s just take in persons infected with a contagious virus into buildings where the nation’s most vulnerable happen to live. Are you serious? It doesn’t matter that we didn’t know a lot about COVID at the time—we still don’t know a lot—you don’t let diseased people into these locations—ever. Not even for the stomach flu. If anything, viral gets inside, it goes through the facility like a brush fire. It’s no shock that nursing homes account for nearly half of all COVID deaths in the US.

So, we now have a vaccine. Its distribution plan in the state has been a disaster ever since Cuomo decided to micromanage it. he’s written a book about this crisis. The man is obviously getting his ducks in a row for an eventual presidential bid at some point. That is until we dig deeper into his response to this virus, which has been disastrous. Even with a vaccine, he can’t manage and then he has the stones to say, "Incompetent government kills people. More people died than needed to die in COVID. That’s the truth.”

.@NYGovCuomo: "Incompetent government kills people. More people died than needed to die in Covid. That’s the truth." pic.twitter.com/kSiTDCUSFY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

This man needs to look in a mirror pic.twitter.com/MIXrJsfOgc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 26, 2021

The truth is that Cuomo is the grim reaper. The nursing home policy alone should disqualify him. That is an incompetent government. That’s what needlessly added to the death toll.

“That’s the truth” alright. I would say this might be the most mind-numbingly stupid remarks about COVID, but Dr. Anthony Fauci has given Gov. Grim Reaper a run for his money.

there's also Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam who's been equally incompetent with the vaccine rollout. there are a lot of Democrats who don't know what they're doing. It fits the pattern.