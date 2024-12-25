Post-Assad Syrian Christians Rise Up to Celebrate Christmas

Just weeks after the rapid and surprising fall of the Assad regime, Christians in Syria are rising up to celebrate Christmas.

Earlier this week, a Christmas tree in Al-Suqaylabiyah was torched by Islamists, a worrying sign of persecution to come as the country works to cobble together a "moderate" and lasting government.

Radical Muslims lit a Christmas tree on fire in Al-Suqaylabiyah to send an unwelcoming message to the few remaining Christians in Syria. pic.twitter.com/3cgF8Gz2Oi — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 23, 2024

The situation was met with protests and pushback. Thousands of Christians took to the streets to defend their faith. They were supported by the Druze, another religious minority in the country.

Merry Christmas, everyone! While you’re celebrating, spare a thought for Syrian Christians...many were barred from celebrating by the new Islamist regime in Syria. Christmas trees? Burned. Their "crime"? Wanting to celebrate their faith. Oh, and guess what? The media didn’t bat… pic.twitter.com/FJKqnrdEBB — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) December 24, 2024

The Druze have taken to the streets of Suwayda in southern Syria to support the Christians in the city celebrating Christmas pic.twitter.com/i3rhpVChDC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 24, 2024

So far the current government, led by an Al Qaeda terrorist who just got taken off the State Department's most wanted list after having a $10 million bounty on his head, is playing a role to protect Christians in the country.

A group of Islamists disrupted a Christmas celebration in Syria last night.



However, other armed men were present and taking pictures in front of the Christmas tree, protecting the Christians who had gathered pic.twitter.com/e3IIFybGZs — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 25, 2024

Syria’s new government declares Christmas a public holiday.



Government offices will be closed on December 25th and 26th. pic.twitter.com/s1oiEOTXDG — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 24, 2024

But whether this practice will hold is another question and those who study the region have their doubts. From the Hudson Institute: