Post-Assad Syrian Christians Rise Up to Celebrate Christmas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 25, 2024 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Just weeks after the rapid and surprising fall of the Assad regime, Christians in Syria are rising up to celebrate Christmas. 

Earlier this week, a Christmas tree in Al-Suqaylabiyah was torched by Islamists, a worrying sign of persecution to come as the country works to cobble together a "moderate" and lasting government. 

The situation was met with protests and pushback. Thousands of Christians took to the streets to defend their faith. They were supported by the Druze, another religious minority in the country. 

So far the current government, led by an Al Qaeda terrorist who just got taken off the State Department's most wanted list after having a $10 million bounty on his head, is playing a role to protect Christians in the country.

But whether this practice will hold is another question and those who study the region have their doubts. From the Hudson Institute

Syria’s sudden shift in leadership has introduced the Islamist world’s rising star: Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani, the leader of HTS. Despite Jawlani’s soft-spoken promises of peace and prosperity, his history is both alarming and ominous.

Across Syria, the risks for Christians are profound. Both the SNA and HTS present immediate threats to their safety and long-term survival. The SNA’s past record of violence and HTS’s questionable rebranding of itself leave little room for optimism. Christians in Syria are navigating a perilous landscape, with their cultural and religious heritage hanging in the balance. The removal of Assad’s regime — brutal as it was — opens an ominous new chapter for Syria, along with other risks for Israel and beyond. Let us watch, pray, and speak out on behalf of Syria’s beleaguered minorities and the future of the Middle East.

