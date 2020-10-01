Even CNN Knows that Gov. Cuomo's Nursing Home Policy Killed People

I mean, does New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo need a drug test? Seriously, does he think we all forgot? Does he think we’d believe this lie? Because it was so bad that CNN actually had to fact-check him over his nursing home policy that has inflicted untold misery on thousands of families. Why? Cuomo ordered nursing homes, hubs for the elderly and infirmed, to accept COVID-positive patients. This led to the disease spreading, which led to deaths—half of all US deaths from COVID stem from nursing homes. The same policy was enacted in New Jersey under another Democratic governor, Phil Murphy. You don’t need to be a medical doctor to know that when something, anything, gets in a nursing home, everyone gets it.

"Was it a mistake when your brother implemented a policy that nursing homes had to accept COVID positive patients and endangered the lives of tens of thousands of people?" the senator asked Cuomo without a beat. That policy, he said, was a "serious mistake." "My brother was the first to say that there was a learning curve, mistakes were made, and they changed things as soon as they could," the anchor responded. Cuomo took offense and said that instead of "sitting there and stroking his beard like a wise man," perhaps the senator should tell the president to "get on it." Cruz replied, "How about telling your brother to get on it!"

New @FREOPP: We've updated our nursing home #COVID19 fatalities article with the latest statistics. 45% of all #coronavirus deaths have taken place in facilities housing 0.6% of the U.S. population. https://t.co/ylZ5EqAzWY pic.twitter.com/JbsWIWpRZA — Avik Roy (@Avik) July 15, 2020

Oof. So, Gov. Cuomo said today that this notion that he forced nursing homes to accept these COVID-infested patients simply didn’t happen. CNN, the most anti-Trump network, had to call him out. CNN, the network who will give any Democrats yards upon yards of political cover couldn’t justify letting this go:

"Hospitals couldn’t afford to house recovered nursing-home residents... Within days, Mr. Cuomo’s team approved an order from the state’s health department that said nursing homes couldn’t refuse to admit patients simply because they had tested positive."https://t.co/3atJr4h0ea — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 1, 2020

During a press call Wednesday, Finger Lakes News Radio asked Cuomo about his administration's advisory in late March requiring that nursing homes accept the readmission of patients from hospitals, even if they were positive for Covid-19. Cuomo argued that the advisory was a precaution if hospitals became overwhelmed -- calling it an "anticipatory rule" -- which he said didn't happen. "We never needed nursing home beds because we always had hospital beds," Cuomo told Finger Lakes News. "So it just never happened in New York where we needed to say to a nursing home, 'We need you to take this person even though they're Covid-positive.' It never happened." […] Facts First: Cuomo's assertion that "it never happened" is false. According to a report from the New York State Department of Health, "6,326 COVID-positive residents were admitted to [nursing home] facilities" following Cuomo's mandate that nursing homes accept the readmission of Covid-positive patients from hospitals. Whether or not this was "needed," it did in fact happen. On March 25, the state's Health Department issued an advisory requiring nursing homes to accept "the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals" if the patients were deemed medically stable. "No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the [nursing home] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19," the advisory stated. "[Nursing homes] are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission." This mandate received a great deal of criticism, and Cuomo issued an executive order changing the advisory on May 10 by requiring hospitals to be sure patients tested negative before discharging them to nursing homes. On May 21 The Associated Press reported, "More than 4,500 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York's already vulnerable nursing homes" under the state's advisory.

And thousands died because of this policy. Cuomo killed people. Democrats killed people. They’re responsible for nearly half of the death toll with this nonsensical policy. More studies from MIT and Berkeley show that if resources were merely centered on protecting the vulnerable, twice as many lives could be saved. Berkeley’s analysis took aim at the lockdown frenzy that overtook the nation at the outset of the outbreak. And now with the CDC issuing the COVID survival rates, in which every age demographic reached 90+ percent, including the elderly, the Democrats’ lockdown fetish has to end. Yet, first things first, let’s give a hat tip, though it pains me to say that, to CNN for calling out killer Cuomo and his policy of geronticide when it comes to COVID. Is that too harsh?

No. Cuomo has a body count. Just remember this when the man runs for president in 2024.