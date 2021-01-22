What Jill Biden's Gross Photo Op With National Guard Won't Accomplish

First Lady Jill Biden is being a good soldier for her husband and the administration. It doesn’t negate the fact that this is a transparent and gross photo opportunity.

The National Guard was deployed in Washington DC ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden. It was done in the wake of the riot the engulfed Capitol Hill on January 6; the day Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 election. Nearly 30,000 troops were deployed; DC was pretty much under military occupation. There was also a horrid smear campaign against members of the military as one being possibly part of an “insider threat.” There was no evidence or intelligence to suggest the Guard would go haywire, but background checks were conducted, and a handful of guardsmen were removed after it was discovered that they had affiliated themselves with…run-of-the-mill conservative groups. That could be as innocuous as being caught in a photo wearing MAGA gear. It’s nonsense.

And now, after the inauguration, thousands were evicted from the US Capitol and forced to spend the night in a parking garage. Democrats hate the troops. They hate the military, and that feeling is only more intense among members of the media—who engaged in the smear campaign. Of course, some Democrats voiced their outrage. Is it genuine? I don’t know. I would probably give Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) the benefit of the doubt since she served and lost both her legs in service to the nation, but for the most part, it’s damage control. Democrats are at the helm of the chain of command. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed to get to the bottom of this fiasco. He doesn’t need to look far. Who’s the commander-in-chief?

Luckily, the guardsmen were moved out. Today, First Lady Jill Biden did her part, offering the guardsmen treats, thanking them, and engaging in a transparent and gross photo op with the troops. A public apology from the president would have been better. They own this now. It’s politicking at its worst. Democrats hated the police and the troops under the Trump administration, and now love them and all the walls they set up. It’s just a circus. And the media who denigrated and cast unfounded suspicions on them for being quasi-rebels now taking their photos as if this will fix this public relations nightmare is equally offensive.

Jill Biden thinks handing some candy to the troops and demanding group photos for PR makes up for Joe Biden throwing them all in a parking deck — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 22, 2021

.@FLOTUS Jill Biden now delivering treats to National Guard troops who are still on Capitol Hill. @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/QP2rVyk0P9 — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) January 22, 2021

First Lady Jill Biden is delivering treats to National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol, per pooler @betsy_klein — Arlette Saenz (@ArletteSaenz) January 22, 2021

Colleague Sally Persons rpts First Lady Jill Biden is now at the Capitol mtg w/National Guard mbrs — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 22, 2021

This would have never happened under President Trump.