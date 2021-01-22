Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Skipped Biden's Inauguration...And The Reason Is Beyond Idiotic

President Donald Trump skipped Joe Biden’s inauguration, but he wasn’t the only one. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) decided to attend a labor union demonstration in South Bronx instead, but her real reason is probably grounded in the latter part of why she was absent. She’s afraid. Yes, you read that right. Ocasio-Cortez is afraid of her Republican colleagues after the January 6 riot that occurred on Capitol Hill (via Fox News):

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., first told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that she had foregone her invitation to President Biden’s inauguration to support a union strike in the South Bronx. "I’m thrilled for President Biden and Vice President Harris," she said, "I think the festivities were phenomenal." But when pressed, the progressive rabble-rouser admitted that she’d also sat out the swearing-in due to security concerns, adding that she didn’t feel safe around her colleagues at the moment. […] "I think we also had very real security concerns," Ocasio-Cortez admitted. "We still don’t yet feel safe around other members of Congress." She added that a "very considerable amount" of members of Congress do not feel safe around their colleagues, over two weeks since rioters breached the Capitol.

Okay, take a chill pill, lady. So much for the feelings of unity and no viewing each other as enemies. It’s why we all roll our eyes when Biden makes that declaration. Yet, we shouldn’t expect anything less from this New York lefty. She needs to make a fuss, cause a commotion, and offer a statement as if we forgot about her or something. AOC and the squad aren’t going anywhere. We get it. Frankly, at this point, maybe there should be one member of Congress who should be afraid of her—and it’s no Republican. It’s Sen. Chuck Schumer who is up for re-election in 2022. Ocasio-Cortez could primary him. She’s known for shooting inside the ship, she had the fundraising network to fill a war chest, and she has the name recognition. It could get interesting. But back to the inauguration, can we all agree that her remarks are grounded in nothing but pure idiocy, which I know makes up a lot of her remarks in general.