Liberal Reporter: 'The New...Authoritarian Liberal-left...Is Going to be Absolutely Ruthless'

Liberal reporter Michael Tracey probably saw this event coming from miles away. Months ago, he probably predicted it. Actually, he did—sort of. He said that Twitter’s glorifying violence protocol is arbitrary and can never be fairly enforced. This was the first wave of the social media giant censoring tweets from the president during the Minneapolis riots. Last night, Twitter finally followed through on something they’ve probably have been waiting to do for months: ban Donald Trump. After flagging and censoring his tweets, the storming of the Capitol Building was probably the last straw. Trump is done on Twitter.

Yet, Tracey is not popping champagne. If this company can do this to Trump, they can do it to anyone. For those who are cheering this, you have no leg to stand on when these tech giants start coming after you. Give it time. It’ll happen. Tracey went on a lengthy series of tweets calling out liberals for celebrating this event, while also warning of an increasingly authoritarian future to come.

Purging the sitting President from his primary communications platform is absolute authoritarian lunacy — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 8, 2021

None of this is about “safety,” it’s about purposely inflating a threat in order to assert political and cultural dominance — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 9, 2021

This is like George Floyd 9/11 for power-hungry liberals and they will milk it for all it’s worth — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 9, 2021

Imagine thinking that the pattern of unaccountable corporations orchestrating increasingly extreme purges of political speech is a positive development for society... idiots — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 9, 2021

The justification about the risk of further "violence" is total bullshit. This was a political calculation, and a capitulation to hysterical babies. If you are cheering it, you are an authoritarian dupe with the foresight of a fruit fly — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 9, 2021

The new corporate authoritarian liberal-left monoculture is going to be absolutely ruthless -- and in 12 days it is merging with the state. This only the beginning — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 9, 2021

The most extreme, coordinated corporate censorship offensive in modern history and liberals/leftists are in a mindless celebratory stupor. Pathetic shills — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 9, 2021

Corporate liberals and leftists have been absolutely obsessed with purging the internet of political undesirables since 2016, and this "crisis" is the perfect opportunity to finally fulfill their deepest authoritarian wish — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 9, 2021

We appear to have fallen off the slippery slope in the free speech wars. Dark times ahead? Be vigilant.