Another Top Player in the Conservative Movement Just Dumped Twitter Amid Massive Conservative Purge

Rush Limbaugh has jettisoned Twitter. It’s gone. He was not suspended or banned. He deactivated his account. This comes after the social media giant permanently banned President Donald Trump with just days left in his presidency. The banning of the president is directly linked to the storming of the Capitol Building that occurred after he addressed his supporters at the Save America rally on Wednesday. Five people were killed in the melees. Twitter issued a statement noting that Limbaugh’s departure was voluntary (via NY Post):

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh deactivated his Twitter account on Friday, soon after the social media giant permanently banned President Trump from posting. Twitter confirmed to Fox News that the radio host and Trump backer had taken down his account, which had 88.6 million followers. On Friday, Twitter suspended the accounts of former Gen. Mike Flynn and lawyer Sidney Powell for spreading the same misinformation. Some prominent Trump supporters have been fleeing to Parler as an alternative, but that conservative social media platform was also sanctioned by app stores Friday.

Twitter confirmed to USA TODAY that Rush Limbaugh's account wasn't suspended but "deactivated by the owner." https://t.co/j8bmWin6Md — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 9, 2021

Rush Limbaugh's account was not suspended by Twitter...he deactivated it.



Twitter will always note when it's a suspension... pic.twitter.com/tOqpa0TmhQ — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) January 9, 2021

Trump is banned. Limbaugh went into the bunker, but scores of conservatives are getting purged from the platform. It’s in the thousands. Prominent conservatives have seen follower counts drop in the thousands. Our sister site Redstate has more:

The left and Big Tech have been moving quickly over the past couple of days. The President of the United States has been booted off Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Shopify has booted MAGA merchandise from their stores. […] Parler is getting pressure by both Apple and Google to ‘moderate’ their site, ‘moderate’ their belief in free speech. So far their CEO is refusing the pressure. […] Twitter is going after anyone they think is violating the narrative. They’ve now booted a slew of well-know influencers on the right. More pointedly, they took down the people who were not posting anything offensive that would violate the terms of service but were questioning things about the Democratic narrative about the facts. Among the people who have been booted: Salem Media’s Kevin McCullough, who posted questions about the votes moving backwards in the Georgia run-offs and posted Trump’s video from his rally.

RedState added that TechnoFog, an account that covered Michael Flynn’s legal purgatory, was suspended. The Trump War Room account was also axed. And the follower bleeding has been extensive:

I had 712k followers yesterday. Your fake website is wrong. https://t.co/3ckNKw9oFy — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 9, 2021

I’ve lost over 15,000 followers today - insane how many accounts are getting terminated in the largest online purge in history — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 9, 2021

And removing followers by the droves as well. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 8, 2021

Twitter, the “public forum” for free speech, has deleted 15,000 followers from my account in the last few hours.



There is no point engaging in a national conversation on a “forum” that is in actual fact a propaganda organ.



God bless America. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2021

Well, it looks they these guys started their purge earlier than expected. We shouldn’t be shocked if we’re subjected to four more years of this sort of stuff.