CNN Hosts Lament Not Being Able to Show Trump Supporter Bleeding to Death Inside Capitol Building

CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo are on a roll? These two are a gruesome twosome if need be. After the Georgia runoffs, Cuomo exposed the open secret that CNN is a total Democratic operative outfit, declaring how they won the Georgia runoffs which would give Democrats control of the Senate.

“We know on the numbers that we have, we won,” said Cuomo.

It’s a classic example of the Democrat-media complex at work.

Now, these two are upset that they can’t show a Trump supporter bleeding to death inside the Capitol Building. Congress convened today to certify the 2020 election results. You know about the 140 House GOP members who were ready to object with a dozen or so Senate Republicans. They would object, spark a two-hour debate, and vote on the allocation of electoral votes from disputed key states. This was expected to be hours-long and at least three objections would be lobbed. Instead, it was held up for hours because Trump supporters at the Save America rally stormed the Capitol Building after Capitol Police was quickly overrun. They made their way onto the Senate chamber. They tried to bust onto the House floor, but police fortified the doors. Guns were drawn in this event. Tragically, a woman was shot and killed inside. There was a video. I’ve seen it. some of you probably have; it’s not pretty.

Cuomo and Lemon played part of it but refused to show her dying, which they were upset about for some reason. They want to show it to you because they wish this upon all of us who voted for Trump. It’s one less Trump vote in the eyes of CNN. Liberal American probably feels the same. They relish seeing people with whom they disagree die, especially in this fashion. There’s a word for this: sick. Nicholas Fondacaro at NB has more (via Newsbusters):





Leading into the video of the moments just before the shot rang out, Cuomo blasted unnamed people (he likely meant Republican members of Congress) who would “defend today” by noting they were “victimized” too. “A woman died today. And that is true. A woman lost her life, today, because of what was done. And here's some of the video of it,” he touted. […] After playing the video of the chaos outside the doors of the chamber, Cuomo complained about being unable to show viewers the woman as she bled out, calling it a “mistake” not to do so: All right. So, you saw what we did there, right? We froze the video to save you the aftermath. I have to be honest with you. This is a discretion call, editorially, that we make to kind of insulate you from the reality of violence. I’ve always thought it was a mistake. “I think we should show it,” Lemon morbidly chimed in. […] And according to Lemon, we needed to see the death of the white Trump supporter because America had seen the death of black men at the hands of police. “So, I think you are absolutely right. We should show that, to show how horrible these insurrectionists. The -- the horror of their actions, today,” he demanded.

CNN relishing the death of a Trump supporter. And you all thought this year would be different, right? Did this person enter a situation where this could happen? Sure. But that’s not the point. You can still not take pleasure in seeing someone bleed out. Oh, everything these folks wanted to call us for voting for Trump will be hurled at us soon. We’re traitors. We’re insurrectionists. We’re proto-Nazis. We’re a threat to democracy will all be rehashed. Just take some Advil.