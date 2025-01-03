Everyone Is Going Nuts and Committing Acts of Mayhem Before Trump Takes Office

Is everyone going crazy? Besides the fallout from the Tesla Cybertruck bombing in Las Vegas and the ISIS-inspired New Orleans terror attack on New Year’s Day, we had multiple incidents of mayhem nationwide.

On I-85 in South Carolina, a chunk of the highway had to get shut down because of a bomb threat on an 18-wheeler. No explosives were found, and the suspect was arrested (via Greenville News):

Parts of I-85 closed due to bomb threat involving 18-wheeler in Greenville County, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/qHE0QqxVDp — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) January 2, 2025

A suspect has been arrested after a bomb threat shut down Interstate 85 and nearby roads for hours on Thursday. Traffic is now being let through on Interstate 85 and White Horse Road after the driver of an 18-wheeler was arrested Thursday night, according to law enforcement. The person's identity hasn't been released. "I-85 has been reopened," according to Master Trooper M.R. Ridgeway with the SC Department of Public Safety. "Additional updates will be coming from SCDPS regarding today’s incident and subsequent arrest of the driver."

While this case appears to be more of an accident, there was a plane crash at a warehouse in Fullerton, California, which killed two people:

SEE IT! Video shows moment small plane crashed into building in Fullerton, California



Officials say the pilot was killed & over a dozen were injured pic.twitter.com/T6eskMMlZG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 2, 2025

In Idaho, someone planted a pipe bomb on a train. The suspect was later apprehended by police (via Idaho Statesman):

ANOTHER attempted terrorist attack



Would’ve been the third this week https://t.co/1cVLOeOctx — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 3, 2025

Police halted train activity for hours after footprints in the snow led officers to an explosive device on a train car on New Year’s Day. The Payette Police Department said it received a report “regarding a suspicious subject” who was seen “attempting to light something on fire” near a parked railroad car in the 600 Block of North 8th Street in Payette. […] Officers arriving at the scene just before 6 p.m. found fresh footprints leading to a train car that had a “suspected undetonated improvised explosive device,” also known as an IED, a Payette Police Department news release said. Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall told the Idaho Statesman that the explosive was a “pipe bomb-style device” made out of polyvinyl chloride plastic, and it was found on a step connected to the outside of the train car. Further footprints led to a camp trailer parked near a residence in the 600 block, according to police. Officers apprehended Brent Sharrai, 40, of Payette, after a short foot pursuit, police said.

In New York City, ten people got shot at a nightclub in Queens (via NBC New York):

At least 10 people were shot when three or four gunmen opened fire on a group standing outside a Queens nightclub where a private event was taking place Wednesday night, the New York Police Department said in an early morning press briefing Thursday. All of the victims in the 144th Street shooting outside Amazura nightclub — "seven young women and three young males," according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny — are expected to survive, police said. Law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the mass shooting told NBC New York they believe the gunfire was gang-related. Officials said there was no nexus to terror. According to investigators, police got multiple 911 calls shortly after 11 p.m. for a shooting at the club. Roughly 90 people were inside, upstairs at a private venue, celebrating the life of a 16-year-old who was shot to death in October. The venue was at capacity, and about 15 were waiting to get in. Authorities say that's when three to four males, believed to be in their mid-to-late-teens to early 20s, walked up and opened fire on the group standing outside the club. About 30 shots were fired. At least 10 people were hit, suffering gunshot wounds to their backs, legs and arms.

MASS SHOOTING IN NYC: At least 13 victims shot at the Amazura Night Club located at 91-12 144th Pl, Jamaica, Queens. Massive crime scene set up. Unknown conditon of the victims. pic.twitter.com/HDXGhA3HJo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 2, 2025

What a chaotic way to start the year.