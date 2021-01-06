Watch Mitt Romney Get Ripped on Airplane Full of Trump Supporters

The Republican base doesn’t like Mitt Romney. I mean, they really don’t like him. The former 2012 presidential nominee found himself at the kids’ table after he voted with Democrats on one article of impeachment against President Trump over the bogus Ukraine quid pro quo scheme that never happened. Romney is part of the old wing of the GOP. This wing has zero grasp for the fight and is painfully weak at delivering knockout blows. The man has no sense when it comes to going for the jugular. The Democrats are not to be trusted or liked on the Hill. Romney thinks otherwise. The thing that’s saving him from political annihilation is that he’s from a solidly red state. Could there be a primary challenge? Sure, but is there another hard-core Mormon conservative in Utah who has the connections and pockets to mount a serious primary effort? I want Romney gone. He’s a thorn in the side of the party. He’s up there with Jeff Flake. Alas, the results from last night’s Georgia runoffs bought him some time. We now have to tolerate Mitt and stick together. He did vote to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court, which was a good move — but the impeachment vote is unforgivable. He should be booted from the party, but only once we’re on better footing on the Hill.

Now, some are not like that. Trump supporters in Utah found the senator at a local airport and ripped into him. Many would note how polite Mitt is to the Trump supporter who asked him why he isn’t supporting President Trump’s effort to fight the alleged voter fraud during the 2020 election. Today, Congress certifies the 2020 Electoral College results (via NY Post):

In a video posted to Twitter, Romney appears to be waiting for his flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, DC in the waiting area when an angry woman approaches him and calls him out for not siding with President Trump’s claims of election fraud. “Why aren’t you supporting President Trump? You’re not supporting him,” the woman asks. “I do support President Trump,” Romney answers. “I’m sorry, I do agree with many of the things he’s for and I support him.” The woman was unhappy with the answer and continued to press Romney about the election results. Another video shows passengers yelling “traitor” as the Utah Republican took his seat.

The RINO wing of the GOP won’t like this. The soft "principles" wing won’t like this. The anti-Trump wing, all three of them, won’t like this. Any person in the GOP who is in denial of the populist takeover of the GOP will not like this. Cry more. Also, these people are a stone’s throw away from being Democrats anyway. Who cares if they find this appalling? Sorry, forget the 2020 election stuff, Mitt deserved this with his pro-impeachment vote. It all leads to that terrible betrayal. Second, it’s nice to see anger directed at these folks. They work for us. They should be afraid of us. The government should be fearful of the people. That’s what should keep them in line and do their jobs. They’re not doing that at all in Washington, and Mitt Romney hasn’t been a true Republican in quite some time either.