The Trump Economy Continues to Roar With 'Blockbuster' January Jobs Report

The jobs report came out this morning, and it's an absolute banger for the Trump economy. For the month of January, 130,000 jobs were added, and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent. Economists had been expecting just 55,000 jobs.
BREAKING: US economy adds 130K jobs in January, beating expectations, Labor Department finds https://t.co/6rOib2sQZo— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 11, 2026
The unemployment rate also beat economists' predictions.
The Labor Department on Wednesday reported that employers added 130,000 jobs in January. That figure was above the expectations of economists polled by LSEG, who estimated the economy would add 70,000 jobs.
The unemployment rate was 4.3%, slightly lower than economists' expectations of 4.4%.
Revisions were made to the payroll numbers for the prior two months, with November's report down by 15,000 from a gain of 56,000 to 41,000; while December's gains were revised down by 2,000 from a gain of 50,000 to 48,000.
Taken together, employment in November and December was 17,000 jobs lower than previously reported.
This is great news for American workers.
Breaking: 🚨 The January jobs report just came out! The Trump economy added 130,000 new jobs last month, which was double the expected amount, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%.— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 11, 2026
The Panickers are going to have a bad day! pic.twitter.com/8u7S1vbPJA
The Left will not be happy about this.
🚨 HOLY CRAP. Experts STUNNED after the Trump economy DOUBLES the expected jobs growth at a whopping +130,000 THOUSAND for January— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 11, 2026
-34,000 GOVERNMENT JOBS. 🔥
"Wow. The estimate was 70,000. WOW IS RIGHT!"
Holy smokes. THEY'RE SPEECHLESS!
"This is NOT the report we expected!" pic.twitter.com/EwnnjTY1XD
They have every right to be.
The US economy added a stronger-than-expected 130,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate dipped to 4.3%, new data shows.https://t.co/inrJ7KTqjW— CNN (@CNN) February 11, 2026
Fox News host Cheryl Casone said she had to do a "double take" on the numbers, as she was expecting 70,000.
.@cherylcasone reacts to the January jobs report: "Private payrolls — 172,000. I had to do a double take! 172,000 private jobs. Guys, that's 100,000 ABOVE the estimate. We were looking for 70,000." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DI9SzX1lOP— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 11, 2026
CNBC called it "blockbuster."
.@profstonge on the January jobs report shattering expectations: "It was a BLOCKBUSTER report." pic.twitter.com/kG77CFpjvJ— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 11, 2026
