The Trump Economy Continues to Roar With 'Blockbuster' January Jobs Report

The Labor Department on Wednesday reported that employers added 130,000 jobs in January. That figure was above the expectations of economists polled by LSEG, who estimated the economy would add 70,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate was 4.3%, slightly lower than economists' expectations of 4.4%.

Revisions were made to the payroll numbers for the prior two months, with November's report down by 15,000 from a gain of 56,000 to 41,000; while December's gains were revised down by 2,000 from a gain of 50,000 to 48,000.

Taken together, employment in November and December was 17,000 jobs lower than previously reported.