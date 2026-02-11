VIP
The Trump Economy Continues to Roar With 'Blockbuster' January Jobs Report

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 11, 2026 8:55 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The jobs report came out this morning, and it's an absolute banger for the Trump economy. For the month of January, 130,000 jobs were added, and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent. Economists had been expecting just 55,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate also beat economists' predictions.

Here's more:

The Labor Department on Wednesday reported that employers added 130,000 jobs in January. That figure was above the expectations of economists polled by LSEG, who estimated the economy would add 70,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate was 4.3%, slightly lower than economists' expectations of 4.4%.

Revisions were made to the payroll numbers for the prior two months, with November's report down by 15,000 from a gain of 56,000 to 41,000; while December's gains were revised down by 2,000 from a gain of 50,000 to 48,000.

Taken together, employment in November and December was 17,000 jobs lower than previously reported.

This is great news for American workers.

The Left will not be happy about this.

They have every right to be.

Fox News host Cheryl Casone said she had to do a "double take" on the numbers, as she was expecting 70,000.

CNBC called it "blockbuster."

