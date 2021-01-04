Watch NBC's Chuck Todd Go Off on GOP Senator After He Trashes the Media Over Liberal Bias

Things got heated between Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd regarding media bias, the 2020 election, and Hunter Biden. Johnson aptly noted that the media chose sides in the 2020 election. They decided to smother the Hunter Biden story with a pillow. Okay, maybe that’s not accurate. They are reporting on it, albeit post-Election Day. But why? Well, it shouldn’t shock anyone to know that if voters had known about Hunter, Joe Biden, and their alleged shady business deals, a good chunk, maybe a decisive slice, wouldn’t have voted for the former VP. In fact, the Media Research Center found that 17 percent of Biden voters would have done just that, not vote for Chinese Joe.

At the time of the Hunter story dropping in October of 2020, National Public Radio called it a distraction, as did most of the mainstream press. Now, we learn that the VP’s screw up son has been under a federal investigation for tax fraud for over a year. The entire China venture was corroborated by a former associate, Tony Bobulinski, who turned over all documents and devices relating to this proposed deal with the Chinese to the FBI. Bobulinski was subsequently interviewed by them as well. This whole dirty deal was treated as Russian misinformation. And now, it’s been covered as breaking news.

Johnson’s ripping of the liberal news media appears to be the straw that broke the camel’s back with Todd, who, like the rest of the liberal media establishment, is not happy about the proposed investigations into 2020 voter fraud on the Hill. We don’t start these fights was the clear message sent by Johnson as well (via Newsbusters):





After Todd accused Johnson and his fellow Republicans of being arsonists for holding hearings on the 2020 election, the Senator called out the media for being the ones who started the fire […] That kicked off a heated shouting match which saw Johnson call out the media for destroying their own credibility and American institutions. And at one point, Todd seemed as though he wanted to place that blame on Republicans: JOHNSON: No, listen, I've had enough of this, too. TODD: No, Senator – JOHNSON: The bias in the media-- [Crosstalk] TODD: You spent the last two years -- JOHNSON: Republicans and conservatives do not trust -- TODD: No -- JOHNSON: - the mainstream media and that is what destroyed the credibility of the media and our institutions and — TODD: Right. JOHNSON: -- really – TODD (Yelling over guest): The destruction of the institutions-- JOHNSON: So, I didn't start this.

The publication added that Todd rented out his Arlington townhouse to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and has hosted parties for Democrats in the past. Yet, that’s more on the periphery here. Anyone who works at NBC News has a liberal bias. And they sure do not like it when their work is trashed for being slanted. Too bad. More and more people see through the games and don’t trust them. Why should they be trusted? They’re awful in covering the White House. They’re over-the-top when it comes to COVID.

Todd should be yelling at a mirror, not Sen. Johnson.