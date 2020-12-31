As Pence Moves to Dismiss Election Lawsuit, The Number of House GOP Reps Objecting to 2020 Results Skyrockets

Cortney wrote about the lawsuit Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) filed this week against Vice President Mike Pence over the 2020 election. It basically would have granted the vice president the power to pick the electors by overturning the 1877 Electoral Count Act. There was a lot of funny business during the 2020 election. The legal front on this battle is over, however. It’s now up to what happens on the Hill on January 6. As we speak, Mike Pence has moved to dismiss Gohmert’s lawsuit, saying he’s not the proper defendant in the proceedings (via the Hill):

Vice President Pence on Thursday asked a federal judge to reject a bid by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and other Republicans to broaden Pence’s powers in a manner that would effectively allow him to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win. The lawsuit, filed earlier this week, seeks to expand Pence’s role in an upcoming Jan. 6 meeting of Congress to count states’ electoral votes and finalize Biden’s victory over President Trump. But in a Thursday brief to Texas-based U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump appointee, Pence said he was not a proper defendant to the suit.

140 members of the House, and counting, will object to the electoral college certification on January 6. 2021 is going to start with a boom ?? — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) December 31, 2020

Also, there appear to be some 140 Republican House members ready to object to the 2020 Electoral College results. It’s gathering steam. For the Never Trump wing of the GOP, either accept the new path of just become Democrats. Many of you had done so already. It’s Trump’s party now. The right-wing populist wing has taken over, and they’re not done fighting. The mountains of allegations of voter fraud have not convinced the GOP or its base that this was a free and fair election. That’s not going away and you bet the Republican Party should make congressional investigations a 2022 midterm promise should they retake the House. I think we should just accept the fact that the next four years will be dominated by those who felt cheated on Election Day. Tens of millions of GOP voters feel the same way. And please, let’s not act like this is unprecedented. There were objections to George W. Bush’s 2004 win in the Senate.