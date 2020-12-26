Sidney Powell: Trump's Aides Are Blocking Me From Helping Him

Sidney Powell promised to unleash the ‘kraken’ regarding fighting the voter fraud allegations during the 2020 election. She promised to reveal new groundbreaking evidence to prove her point. It didn’t happen. Both her lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan were tossed by the courts. This was expected. Even Rush Limbaugh noted that it’s not good to hold a press conference, promise earth-shattering new evidence, and then not really present any. Also, prayers to Mr. Limbaugh who was told this month that his lung cancer, which he was diagnosed with in February, had progressed. Look, it didn’t pan out. There was a time crunch. You needed such evidence to toss out ballots. Judges aren’t just going to sign off on tens of thousands of ballots being trashed. You needed evidence of systematic fraud, which apparently Powell, the Trump campaign, or other legal allies failed to produce or effectively argue.

Yet, Powell was included in discussions about a special counsel investigation into the 2020 election. Well, she was at least until this week. She said Trump offered her a special counsel position, but it wouldn’t be a Mueller-style appointment. Yet, she can’t turn in the proper paperwork because Trump’s aides have blocked her from helping him (via The Hill):

Pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell said Thursday that the president's aides are preventing her from being in contact with President Trump and coordinating his efforts to overturn election results in battleground states around the country. In an interview with Zenger News, Powell said she had heard only radio silence from the White House following her meeting with the president in the Oval Office on Friday, seemingly confirming that she was unable to speak to Trump when she visited the White House on Sunday. "I've been blocked from speaking to or communicating with the president since I left the Oval Office on Friday night," Powell told Zenger's David Martsoko, "by apparently everyone around him." Powell also said she was verbally offered the position of "special counsel" by Trump during Friday's meeting, but has been unable to present him with paperwork to make it official. "I am not a Robert Mueller-style special counsel," Powell told Zenger News, adding:"[T]here was a discussion about me being a special White House counsel."

Well, there are new reports that says it’s not just Trump’s aides, but the president himself who finds Ms. Powell too conspiratorial. Rudy Giuliani also reportedly pushed back hard on tapping Powell to be the top dog in getting to the bottom of all the funny business that occurred during Election Day (via Business Insider):

President Donald Trump personally blocked conspiracy-theorist lawyer Sidney Powell from becoming a White House special counsel, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday. At a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump had aired the idea of naming Powell as a special counsel to investigate election fraud, according to The New York Times. The idea, however, did not sit well with White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump's longtime personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, The Times said. […] Trump told Powell on Monday that he would not be making her special counsel, The Daily Beast reported. […] As Insider's Josh Barro has reported, Powell has claimed that the election was stolen from Trump by factions from George Soros and the Clinton Foundation, to former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (who died in 2013), the country of Serbia, and "probably China."

Who’s telling the truth here remains to be seen, but that doesn’t matter. It’s pretty clear that Powell as special counsel, or part of any investigative arm the Trump White House appoints and signs off on in the waning days of this administration, is not going to happen. The legal front of this fight has been marked by disaster. It was a mess. Still, this midnight appointment of a special counsel to look into the election should move forward. Democrats had their dog and pony show with Robert Mueller and the Russian collusion hoax. It was executed to damage Trump and make the FBI look good after a series of embarrassing missteps during their initial counterintelligence probe into Russian collusion. Well, now’s the time for revenge. Do damage to Biden and keep the voter fraud in the cycle. By doing so, you keep it fresh in the minds of tens of millions of Trump supporters, who you could energize and mobilize for the 2022 midterms. Do you want an investigation into voter fraud in 2022 and Hunter Biden’s alleged shady deeds that involved Joe and the rest of his family? Then, help Republicans retake the House and keep the Senate. Republicans should promise full investigations on both fronts if they have a good midterm cycle, but they can’t go Obamacare on this; promising to repeal it and then not do it. They have to get those investigations going if they retake the House.