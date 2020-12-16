Rush Limbaugh Gives an Update on His Health

Conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh provided listeners with a health update on Tuesday after being diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in February.

"Every day remains a gift," Limbaugh said. "You know, I wake up every morning, and I thank God that I did."

He told listeners that in the future he will likely need to take some days off for "rest or for whatever medical challenges present themselves."

"But the fact that I’m able to get back here and be with you is a genuine blessing, and I appreciate it and I appreciate your understanding throughout all of this," he added. "As we say, everything's day-to-day, and especially in the circumstances I find myself in."

The radio host, who was awarded the Medal of Freedom during President Trump’s State of the Union address this year, wanted fans to know that on days he has to take off, he wishes he could be with them: "And that when those days occur, that I will do what I can to get back as quickly as is possible."

At the end of October, he offered a "somber" update that scans showed the "progression of cancer."

"It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I'm under a death sentence are over," he said. "We all know that we’re going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it."

Limbaugh told listeners his strength now rests in his faith in Jesus Christ.

"I try to remain committed to the idea what's supposed to happen, will happen when it's meant to," he said. "I mentioned at the outset of this — the first day I told you — that I have personal relationship with Jesus Christ. It is of immense value, strength, confidence, and that's why I'm able to remain fully committed to the idea that what is supposed to happen will happen when it's meant to."