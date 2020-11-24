They've Failed to Deliver: Rush Limbaugh Turns on Trump Legal Team

Look, folks, I’m a good soldier, but can we at least agree that those who are quarterbacking the Trump legal effort regarding the 2020 voting irregularities has been a total disaster. Sidney Powell did a remarkable job exposing the deep state plot against Michael Flynn, including an avalanche of exculpatory evidence. Now, with the 2020 election, however, it’s gone off the hinges. The Trump White House has distanced itself from her—and what about these bombshells? They promised new evidence. It has yet to be revealed—and even folks like Rush Limbaugh are noting this all looks terrible. What is going on? The clock has pretty much ran out here—and we’ve got nothing new (via Daily Caller):

Radio host Rush Limbaugh criticized President Donald Trump’s legal team, saying during his Monday broadcast that they had failed to deliver on promised “blockbuster stuff.” Limbaugh argued that last week’s press conference, throughout which he had praised attorney Sidney Powell for “dropping bombs all over the place,” had ultimately failed to deliver anything useful. […] “You call a gigantic press conference like that, one that lasts an hour. And you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells, there better be something at that press conference other than what we got,” he explained. Limbaugh went on to say that a witness — even one whose identity was disguised — would have gone a long way toward bolstering the claims made by the president’s team. “But you don’t — you can’t — I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference,” Limbaugh continued. “They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened. And that’s just, that’s not — well, it’s not good.

I mean, look, I will never believe that Biden won fair and square, but a judge isn’t just going to toss out ballots. That’s a high bar—it should be. And the Trump team apparently has not done well in convincing judges otherwise. This game is rapidly coming to a close. Now, as to the lack of evidence, well, there are issues there as well—but time is running out and so far, one could argue the legal front has been quite shoddy.

No incumbent president in history has increased their vote by that number and lost re-election but the Dems say there’s nothing to see here, move along, this was all fair & square and now they’re fighting recounts and full audits. All of this makes sense under one premise: Fraud. pic.twitter.com/y4B7LKOeyb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 24, 2020