Michael Flynn Pitches a Very Radical Way of Re-Running the 2020 Election

There should be a military coup in order to re-do the 2020 election. That’s the pitch former Gen. Michael Flynn offered on Newsmax recently, which should send liberals into a stage 10 meltdown. Flynn served as President Trump’s national security adviser for a hot second before anti-Trump forces within the intelligence community scalped him in a politically motivated hit job. He lingered in legal purgatory for years and was forced to plead guilty to trumped-up “lying to the FBI” charges after being threatened with financial ruin. He was pardoned by Trump recently, but those who plotted to destroy his life—Sally Yates, Andrew McCabe, Obama, Joe Biden, and James Comey to name a few—will probably get away with it. In fact, I know some people mentioned here will get away with it. Flynn did nothing wrong. Six days after his FBI interview in January of 2017, when the former general was under suspicion of being a Russian agent, a DOJ memo filed six days after the meeting exonerated Flynn of being a Kremlin spy. The case against Flynn was over, but scalps were needed. So, sorry, after what Flynn has been through—he can say whatever he damn well pleases in my book (via The Hill):

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn on Thursday said that President Trump could deploy the military to “rerun” the 2020 election. During an appearance on Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Flynn was asked about the actions the president could take to undo the results of the election. After Flynn suggested that the president could seize every voting machine across the country, he then suggested deploying the military in swing states that the president lost to President-elect Joe Biden. “He could order, within the swing states if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities and basically rerun an election each in those states,” Flynn said. Flynn added that using the military is “not unprecedented,” saying that people talk about it “like it's something that we’ve never done,” but he also said he was “not calling for that.”

I’ll just let you comment and debate among yourselves. I do have a position on this, but I’m going to keep it to myself. But let’s just say I’m really not an opponent of what Park Chung-hee did in South Korea in May of 1961, what Alberto Fujimori did in Peru back in 1992, or what Chile’s Augusto Pinochet did in 1973…with our help. Just saying.