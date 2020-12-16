Twitter Makes It Known: Trump Can Be Banned When He's No Longer President

Yeah, this was probably going to be announced one way or another. And given the results of the 2020 election, you know some of Trump's tweets post-January 20 were going to be hellfire. They would have been entertaining as hell too. But his "world leaders" exemption will also expire, and Twitter has made it known that should he violate its arbitrary and wholly unenforceable terms of service protocols that only seem to impact conservatives—he could be banned from the site. Twitter didn’t say explicitly that it will ban Trump after January 20 but made it clear that he's on its radar. Just one tweet would be enough for the "woke" brigade that runs the company to ban him, and they will have zero qualms about doing so, especially if he criticizes Joe Biden. You know he’s going to do that; we have a long four years ahead of us (via Independent UK):

Donald Trump, who currently enjoys certain exemptions from Twitter’s policies due to his status as a world leader, will likely lose the protection after 20 January when Joe Biden takes over as the US president. Mr. Trump’s personal account on Twitter could be subject to a ban if he continues to spread conspiracy theories, Twitter has confirmed. Since the days after the 3 November elections, when it became clear that Mr. Biden was leading the race and set to be the next president, Mr. Trump has been using Twitter to peddle voter fraud conspiracy theories without proof. As a result, many of his tweets related to election results appear with the label: “This claim about election fraud is disputed” – even when they have received millions of interactions on the platform. These tweets are not banned outright as his account is currently covered under the platform’s “world leaders on Twitter: principles and approach” guidelines, according to which the company allows tweets that break its rules to stay up if they see “clear public interest value” in them. However, they may place it behind a notice that provides context about the violation, according to Twitter’s rules. That may change for Mr. Trump after 20 January when he becomes a private citizen. Post that, if he continues to post such tweets, it could lead to an eventual ban from the platform.

There has been something of a test run here. Trump's tweets were censored during the Minneapolis riots and when he declared that he would simply enforce law and order when unhinged leftists declared they would try to set up a Seattle-style autonomous zone in the capital.

Maybe it won't happen, but I wouldn't be shocked if Trump is banned forever from Twitter. It's already waiting in the tall grass.