Why a Liberal Reporter Ripped Twitter for Censoring Trump's Tweets...Again

As you all know, Michael Tracey is one of the few liberal reporters out there who I follow. He’s a Russian-collusion skeptic. He’s not one of the legions of the ‘woke.’ He’s surveyed the damage done by leftist rioting over the summer. And he calls it as he sees it. He’s not afraid to shoot inside the ship, often mocking his own side for their juvenile antics. Case in point, how many times have we been told that Trump was a dictator by the Left. Well, that isn’t happening, is it? It was never grounded in reality.

And while he’s no fan of Donald Trump, he’s appalled by the censorship that’s hurled at him especially from platforms like Twitter. Right now, a large swath of President Trump’s tweets is being censored over claims about voter fraud in this election.

It appears that a lot of people are going to have a very difficult time accepting the legitimacy of the election results — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 6, 2020

The majority of Trump's recent tweets are currently censored. I don't care how misleading or even false they are. That's not for Twitter to arbitrate. People cheering this power-grab by unelected tech officials are authoritarian dupes pic.twitter.com/ctSJbaJ5RC — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 6, 2020

Liberals are absolutely authoritarian censors -- they believe in the justifiability of tech overlords silencing their political adversaries -- and now that they'll be in control of the mechanics of government (to pressure tech companies & censor themselves), this will worsen: https://t.co/JOfDTrdO4u — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 6, 2020

The last people on Earth who have any standing whatsoever to refute this influx of fraud and rigging claims are the media's legions of Russiagate peddlers, please just shut up for once — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 6, 2020

“The majority of Trump's recent tweets are currently censored. I don't care how misleading or even false they are. That's not for Twitter to arbitrate. People cheering this power-grab by unelected tech officials are authoritarian dupes,” wrote Tracey. And when others noted the censoring and added their snarky hot takes, he added “The issue is obviously not that Trump will be unable to communicate with the public. Which only underscores the stupidity of censorship; he can communicate regardless. The issue is tech officials seizing huge unchecked discretionary power. Which I know authoritarian liberals love.”

And this isn’t the first time Twitter has done this. One could argue that this is election interference.