Sidney Powell Lawsuits Over 2020 Election Irregularities Shot Down in Georgia and Michigan

There’s no doubt that the 2020 election had some funny business going on, and there’s no way you’re ever going to convince me that Joe Biden won fair and square.

‘Joe Biden stole the election’ is going to be as prevalent and animating on the Right as ‘Trump colluded with the Russians’ was to the Left. The only exception is that there are actually scores of statements from witnesses suggesting voter fraud in some key states. Regardless, proving the fraud in such a manner that requires a judge to toss out ballots is a high bar. It should be—and so far, the Trump legal team and its allies have yet to convince a judge to recommend that remedy. In fact, regarding the legal allies of the president, the effort to fight back in court has been something of a disaster.

In separate legal challenges filed by Sidney Powell in Michigan and Georgia, the court rendered judgments on those motions this morning. The judges tossed them out (via Fox News):

Attorney Sidney Powell suffered losses in two states Monday morning, with judges in both Michigan and Georgia ruling against her clients in lawsuits challenging the election results in those states. Both cases alleged widespread voter fraud and errors having to do with absentee ballots and vote counting. In the Michigan case, U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker said that because the election has taken place and its results have been certified, it is too late to grant an injunction. “The time has passed to provide most of the relief Plaintiffs request in their Amended Complaint; the remaining relief is beyond the power of any court. For those reasons, this matter is moot,” the judge wrote. Powell’s lawsuit called for decertification of the results, an injunction blocking state officials from sending the results to the Electoral College, an order to send certified results that name President Trump as the winner, an order for a manual recount for absentee ballots, and an order that votes that were tabulated by machines not be counted unless the machines were certified according to state and federal requirements. “If granted, the relief would disenfranchise the votes of the more than 5.5 million Michigan citizens who, with dignity, hope, and a promise of a voice, participated in the 2020 General Election,” Parker wrote. Parker also stated that Michigan law provides a process for how elections may be challenged, including deadlines “Plaintiffs did not avail themselves of the remedies established by the Michigan legislature. The deadline for them to do so has passed,” the judge said. “Any avenue for this Court to provide meaningful relief has been foreclosed.”

The judge is basically sitting there while she goes through the stack of "expert" testimony that's been introduced in the case. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 7, 2020

Powell says they have "military intelligence" evidence about interference in the election. Then goes into the totally bogus Fulton County video stuff and mysterious "spikes" in Biden votes. The judge is being pretty quiet. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 7, 2020

The judge rules Kraken plaintiffs don't have standing and their claims can't be adjudicated in federal court. They also waited too long to sue - "this suit could have been filed months ago." — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 7, 2020

One lesser-known provision in Powell’s lawsuit could possibly have altered the race, according to Harmeet Dhillon, a legal adviser for Trump.

“That thousands of specific, identifiable voters, cast ballots after they moved out of state as evidenced in their registration in a national database, and may even have cast votes in their new states also which can easily be checked against the other state’s records. This accounts for thousands of votes,” she wrote.

But alas, the judges said the game is over. Time is the most precious resource in politics. It’s a precious resource in general, and our side simply didn’t have the time to make its case.