Los Angeles Reached a Grim Milestone Over the Weekend

There’s a reason why Donald Trump peddled the law and order message in 2020. It doesn’t appear to be enough to put him over the top, but crime has been spiking in virtually every Democrat-run city over the past year. These cities have hamstrung their police departments and allowed far-left goons to riot in the streets.

As they spit in the faces of police, they of course have either been reluctant to enforce the law or outright head for the line to file their retirement papers. It’s no shock that homicides have increased as well. In Los Angeles, the city saw the return of a grim milestone, which they haven’t seen in over a decade. The City of Angels has now seen 300 homicides this year (via LA Times):

Amid a rash of weekend gun violence, Los Angeles early Sundayreached a bloody benchmarknot seen in a decade: 300 homicides. The milestone comes amid growing concerns about spikes in violence this year, not just in Los Angeles but also other big cities across the nation. From Saturday into Sunday morning, there were four killings,among other shootings, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Much of the violence occurred in South L.A. […] Now, with a surge in homicides happening in other cities across the country, Los Angeles has seen a 25% increase in killings over last year, hitting the 300 mark with more than a month left in 2020. Shootings are up more than 32%.

And given how the Democratic base in the city feels about policing, Black Lives Matter, and social justice—don’t expect things to get better anytime soon. Lawmakers in these regions are faced with the ‘defund the police’ loon squad.