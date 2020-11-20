Stay Home: VA Gov Says Staying Put for Thanksgiving Is an 'Act of Love'

The COVID vaccine developed by Pfizer and Moderna may be a midnight accomplishment of the Trump administration, but it could go down as one of his greatest domestic achievements for which Trump will receive no credit. We all know Democrats and Joe Biden are going to take credit for it. The media will play along, but Operation Warp Speed is a Trump initiative and has led to two vaccines with 90+ percent efficacy being developed. Today, Pfizer requested emergency authorization use from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which, if approved, could see this vaccine being distributed to individuals as early as mid-December. Still, cases are spiking, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning telling Americans that traveling for Thanksgiving, the most traveled annual holiday in the U.S., should be avoided. In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam said that staying home is an “act of love” (via Virginia-Pilot):

An emotional Gov. Ralph Northam pleaded with Virginians on Wednesday to “do the right thing” through the Thanksgiving holiday as new coronavirus cases hit record levels in the state and the pandemic continues to devastate the nation. […] In Richmond, Northam expressed optimism about vaccine developments but urged people to consider staying home, donating blood, avoiding large gatherings and wearing masks indoors next week. The governor said Virginia this week surpassed a 7% rate of people testing positive for the virus. A few weeks ago, that number was 5%. The “most rapid and concerning” spread, Northam said, remains in the state’s southwest region, though rates are rising everywhere. “We think of Thanksgiving as a time of family and love and maybe some football,” Northam said. “But this year, staying home is an act of love, too — protecting the people you care about, your neighbors and community. Even protecting strangers is an act of love.”

Look, folks, we all know people are traveling this year. We have lockdown fatigue. We have COVID fatigue. Just be safe. Do what you think is best regarding your family. The problem for the COVID Karen brigade is that the face of their movement, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, was busted for breaking their own COVID protocols. It’s why no one listens. This is the era of social media. If you’re a Democrat locking down your state and then doing the opposite on your own time, you’re going to get caught. And Newsom did when he ventured into Napa Valley for a large dinner party. Be safe if you’re traveling, and enjoy time with your family.