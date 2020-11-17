Trump's Spike in Support in Hispanic-Dominated Border Counties in Texas Is Due to These Three Issues

As Democrats celebrate in the streets and ignore COVID restrictions over Joe Biden’s apparent win in the 2020 race, they’re going to gloss over a lot of the nuances of the 2020 exit polls. And believe me, if you’re ‘woke,’ you’re not going to get this at all. So, if all the legal votes are counted and Trump manages to fall short there, coupled with a loss in the courts regarding the alleges voter irregularities we saw this cycle, then rest assured the GOP is in good shape to make the Biden White House into more of a caretaker administration. If we hold the Senate after the Georgia runoffs, most of the insane aspects of his agenda will have to be shelved. I know it’s not what you wanted to hear; I thought Trump would score a decisive win. But here we are—in a legal limbo in key states where allegations of illegal backdating of ballots is among some of the funny business that occurred this election. Anyways, back to the more positive stuff.

The 2020 exits show anything but a blue wave. In fact, down ballot, the Democrats got trounced. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) was long written off as toast. Martha McSally couldn’t win the 2018 Senate race in Arizona and we probably shouldn’t have expected much in 2020 when she was defending the seat she was appointed to fill after the passing of John McCain. The rest of the GOP candidates held firm. In the House, Democrats were expected to pick up 10-15 seats. They ended up losing seats. We are at a point where the House Democratic majority has been whittled down to the point where Nancy Pelosi cannot afford to lose several votes on anything.

Again, this is just back story here. So, while liberals are treating 2020 akin to VE Day, local Democrats are rightfully a bit worried in areas that saw a tremendous drop in support for Democrats. It has all the makings of a pyrrhic victory for the Left. Or, better yet, for all you Marvel fans out there who are fans of the Avengers, think to the character of Thanos. If Biden wins, the former VP may have clinched a win, but it would have cost you…everything.

The border counties in Texas, especially, where the populations are sometimes 95 percent Hispanic saw them embrace Trump country hardcore. Biden performed miserably here. And it wasn’t necessarily a hard reason why these voters who broke heavily for Hillary Clinton decided to vote Republican. It was the economy. Second, yes, they may be of Mexican heritage, but they’re American—first and foremost. Third, there is a lot of overlap culturally and politically regarding these counties and others that are dominated by rural working-class whites. Some of the ‘woke’ messaging here simply are shrugged off or ignored. It just doesn’t resonate. They care about putting food on the table more than, say, defunding the police. Law enforcement remains for many communities the source for high-paying jobs with benefits. This is probably unknown among the circles of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her squad of socialist morons. Yet, what about COVID? Well, yes, for these Hispanic voters in the border counties, they felt like he “bungled” it. And yet, support was strong since these folks didn’t really know what they were getting regarding Joe Biden; they knew with Trump. (via Wall Street Journal):

For decades, no Democratic presidential candidate had won Starr County with less than a 48-point margin. Local lore is that the last Republican who came close to winning a partisan race was a sheriff’s candidate gunned down in a saloon in 1907. Yet last week, 8,224 Starr County residents voted for President Trump in a red wave that moved the South Texas county from Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s 60-point margin in 2016 to a 5-point win for Joe Biden, the largest swing to Mr. Trump of any county in the U.S. In nearby Zapata County, Mrs. Clinton won by 33 points in 2016. This year, Mr. Trump took it by 6 points. […] Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party and resident of the Rio Grande Valley, said the group was trying to figure out exactly what happened. What seems likely, he said, was that Democrats didn’t counter Republican messaging on three issues important to Latino voters: pandemic shutdowns, oil jobs and abortion. Aside from Mexican heritage and Spanish surnames, much of the Rio Grande Valley has more demographic similarities with some Trump strongholds in white rural communities than the nation’s urban areas. Many South Texans live in communities with lower-income and lower-education rates. In Starr County, just over half of its 65,600 residents graduated high school, and the unemployment rate of 18.5% is the highest in Texas. The region is ethnically homogenous, rural in parts, deeply religious, intensely patriotic, socially conservative and hurting economically. “There’s a lot of parallels between a community that’s 96% Hispanic and a community that’s 96% white,” said Freddy Guerra, a former mayor of nearby Roma. “Racism is not something that people deal with in Starr County because everybody’s brown. Climate change isn’t something they feel. They prefer bread on the table.” Weeks before Election Day, the Lazo family added a line of pocket knives with the face of President Trump to the display case of their mattress store a half-mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border. All of them cast votes for Mr. Trump. On the rest of the ballot, they supported Democrats. Like other small-business owners, the Lazos were hit hard by the Covid-19 recession. Elizabeth Lazo said she supported Mr. Trump because she believed he would better help small businesses like their family owned mattress and clothing stores, in addition to keeping their customers afloat. They worried Mr. Biden would hurt the oil industry. […] This year’s Black Lives Matter protests and calls to reduce police funding didn’t resonate for many. Law enforcement provides some of the highest-paying local jobs, including police and sheriff’s departments, Border Patrol and other federal and state agencies.

And the COVID stimulus proved to be a good selling point as well.

“They appreciated getting a pandemic stimulus check bearing Mr. Trump’s signature, which showed he cared about them,” wrote Elizabeth Findell, who penned the piece from the Journal. You could see why Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats didn't want to pass another such relief bill so close to the election.

“Some voters said they had adored President Obama but didn’t know much about Mr. Biden. For better or worse, these voters said, they felt they knew Mr. Trump,” she added. There were other odd instances in this piece regarding the voters here. Elia Saenz voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, wanting to see the first female president but voted for Trump in 2020. Why? Well, she found out Trump opposed abortion and Biden did not. Yeah, Clinton was pro-abortion as well, but whatever the case—it shows how interesting the American voter can be, much to the annoyance of liberal elitists and woke legions of the Left who value obedience and submission to their ideas above all else. Independency in this area of thought allows one to leave the 'Animal Farm.' That cannot be tolerated.

And only a ‘woke’ individual would gloss over the loss of Democratic support here. There will be a midterm election in 2022, and if they keep peddling the same nonsense, coupled with a failed economic program, which could very well happen under a senile Biden White House, red wave is a word that cannot do what could happen to the Democrats any justice. Red tsunami isn’t appropriate either. Is genocide too strong of a word? That’s what I meant by turning Biden into a caretaker. Keep the Senate, retake the House, and this guy might as well just stay in the basement.

It also shows that Democrats don't 'own' any voter group. I know that may seem alien to Democrats, given their historical tie to slavery, but Hispanic and black support shifted towards Trump in 2020. Where the president found some minor trouble was with working-class whites. It wasn't a huge drop, but slight changes in support could impact an election. We shall see what happens now.