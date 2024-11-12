FBI Director Chris Wray Is Reportedly Accepting the Inevitable With Trump in Charge

President-elect Donald J. Trump is back. He’s already making cabinet moves. Today, he nominated former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as our next ambassador to Israel. At the Federal Bureau of Investigation, they’re reportedly shell-shocked over the 2024 results, which was a total bloodbath for Democrats. Over 80 percent of counties shifted to the right, with Trump scoring the largest Electoral College win for a Republican in 36 years, along with the popular vote.

Now, this agency will have to enforce the laws, not go after people who are pro-life, and stop knocking on the doors of those who post anti-Biden memes. They must enforce the law again, not be the Democratic Party’s political police force. Most of the anxiety is coming from the top brass, with FBI Director Chris Wray preparing for his time outside of the bureau as he’s likely to be replaced by Trump once he retakes office (via NBC News):

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Donald Trump's team are planning for the possibility that the president-elect will replace Wray during the new administration, three people familiar with the matter told NBC News. One person under consideration for Wray's job is Trump adviser Kash Patel, who is also being considered to lead the CIA, according to two other sources. Wray, whom Trump appointed in 2017 to a 10-year term, enjoys leading the FBI and had intended to serve out his term, a source said. But he's also preparing for the possibility that Trump will seek to replace him, according to a separate source. All the sources spoke on condition of anonymity to recount sensitive discussions. Replacing might not mean firing. Wray could resign if he was told Trump wants him gone, as is widely expected.

Okay, we’re getting into linguistic gymnastics here: fired, replaced, terminated, pink slip, told their position was no longer secure—it all means he’s gone. And no doubt, Trump would love to fire Wray. The FBI director caught the ire of the incoming president when he walked a waffled line of the July 13 assassination attempt, claiming that the FBI didn’t know if Trump was shot in the ear. The president-elect posted on social media that Wray needed to resign.

Give it time, sir. You’ll be able to clean house soon.