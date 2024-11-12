Trump Has Made His Pick for the Department of Homeland Security
UPDATE: Judge Merchan Makes a Move on Whether to Toss Trump Case

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 12, 2024 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

UPDATE: 

***Original story***

New York Judge Juan Merchan will make a decision today about whether to toss the June conviction of President-elect Donald Trump on so-called 'fraud' charges. The conviction came down in the deeply Democrat city after heavy handed and biased Manhattan Prosecutor Alvin Bragg brought a minor book keeping case against him. 

"The possibility that Judge Juan Merchan will drop, because of presidential immunity, President Trump’s 34 felony convictions throws into sharp relief the increasingly precarious condition of the state cases — civil and criminal — against the former and future president in the wake of his electoral triumph," the New York Sun reports. 'Trump’s win could also set the stage for a new chapter of legal clashes as state judges and prosecutors determine whether to retreat or press on in the face of the 45th president’s turn as the 47th."

Merchan set sentencing for September, but delayed until after the presidential election on November 26 after a request from Trump's legal team.

"Adjourning decision on the motion and sentencing, if such is required, should dispel any suggestion that the Court will have issued any decision or imposed sentence either to give an advantage to, or to create a disadvantage for, any political party and or any candidate for any office,” Merchan said at the time.  

The case has been ripped apart by legal experts, including those on the Left. 

