UPDATE: Judge Merchan Makes a Move on Whether to Toss Trump Case

UPDATE:

JUST IN: Judge Juan Merchan delays ruling on whether or not to dismiss Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in the hush money case.



The decision was supposed to be made today however it will be delayed until November 19.



The freeze will allow prosecutors to respond to Trump’s demand… pic.twitter.com/N3p2anxF4P — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2024

BREAKING: Justice Merchan has granted a request from prosecutions/defense to pause deadlines — including Trump's sentencing date — while they consider the effect of his election as president. https://t.co/LaeJlAyTDi pic.twitter.com/SAHVbo3HbG — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 12, 2024

***Original story***

New York Judge Juan Merchan will make a decision today about whether to toss the June conviction of President-elect Donald Trump on so-called 'fraud' charges. The conviction came down in the deeply Democrat city after heavy handed and biased Manhattan Prosecutor Alvin Bragg brought a minor book keeping case against him.

"The possibility that Judge Juan Merchan will drop, because of presidential immunity, President Trump’s 34 felony convictions throws into sharp relief the increasingly precarious condition of the state cases — civil and criminal — against the former and future president in the wake of his electoral triumph," the New York Sun reports. 'Trump’s win could also set the stage for a new chapter of legal clashes as state judges and prosecutors determine whether to retreat or press on in the face of the 45th president’s turn as the 47th."

Merchan set sentencing for September, but delayed until after the presidential election on November 26 after a request from Trump's legal team.

"Adjourning decision on the motion and sentencing, if such is required, should dispel any suggestion that the Court will have issued any decision or imposed sentence either to give an advantage to, or to create a disadvantage for, any political party and or any candidate for any office,” Merchan said at the time.

The case has been ripped apart by legal experts, including those on the Left.